Democrats Come Out Fighting for Antifa

Democrat media fights for Antifa.

CNN’s Erin Burnett covers for Antifa. She echoed the familiar lie that the right-wing are the dangerous extremists and claimed “Antifa-linked violence is rare and limited.”

It’s gaslighting but it is effective. Democrats and the media have been doing the same thing with the Democrat lockdown. A new Morning Consult survey found 38% of voters blame congressional Democrats for the shutdown, an increase from the 32% who blamed them prior to the shutdown. However, the congressional Republicans shoulder slightly more of the blame at 43%. Without the media, it will be hard for Americans to ever get the truth.

Getting back to CNN’s load of shizzle. Erin Burnett claims not having an organized hierarchy means Antifa doesn’t exist.

CNN’s Erin Burnett runs interference for Antifa: “Compared to right-wing extremists, Antifa-linked violence is rare and limited.” The propaganda press is in full Antifa-denialist mode. pic.twitter.com/Jil404OjvX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 9, 2025

Antifa is identifiable and they have their own handbook. They get funding as Antifa, doing what Antifa does, and they are recognized globally as an entity. The groups admit they are based on the Antifa of the mid-20th century. Antifa have uniforms. They are united behind an anarcho-communist ideology.

They are not simply an idea.

no “antifa” organization exists this is made up https://t.co/SF6ltFJZwi — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 9, 2025

Antifa wants to take down US planes.

BREAKING: Portland Antifa has DECLARED WAR on military helicopters over the Portland ICE facility. In a post on an Antifa website, radical militants are calling for a mass LASER attack on Saturday October 11th, 2025. Arrest, jail, throw away the key. @FBIDirectorKash… pic.twitter.com/3UknwvibGG — David Medina (@davidmedinapdx) October 9, 2025

FangFang’s boyfriend is on board, fighting for Antifa so-called protests.

Congressman Eric Swalwell is making videos telling people to attend next weekend’s “No Kings” protest. During the last “No Kings” protest in Washington, D.C., we documented the Antifa flag. Swalwell and his fellow elected Democrats are so radical.

pic.twitter.com/yudG6hkzMJ — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 9, 2025

The Chicago mayor declares he is part of the resistance. He is an anarchist.

Mayor Johnson openly declares he is taking charge of the resistance in Chicago against federal agents. “I’m doing everything in my power to lead a resistance that is critical to defending our democracy and safeguarding our humanity.”

pic.twitter.com/zHk3n5LH49 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2025

There are big names behind the violent anarcho-communists of Antifa. It is not just Soros’s organization.