Democrats Come Out Fighting for Antifa

By
M Dowling
-
0
1
Democrat media fights for Antifa.

CNN’s Erin Burnett covers for Antifa. She echoed the familiar lie that the right-wing are the dangerous extremists and claimed “Antifa-linked violence is rare and limited.”

It’s gaslighting but it is effective. Democrats and the media have been doing the same thing with the Democrat lockdown. A new Morning Consult survey found 38% of voters blame congressional Democrats for the shutdown, an increase from the 32% who blamed them prior to the shutdown. However, the congressional Republicans shoulder slightly more of the blame at 43%. Without the media, it will be hard for Americans to ever get the truth.

Getting back to CNN’s load of shizzle. Erin Burnett claims not having an organized hierarchy means Antifa doesn’t exist.

Antifa is identifiable and they have their own handbook. They get funding as Antifa, doing what Antifa does, and they are recognized globally as an entity. The groups admit they are based on the Antifa of the mid-20th century. Antifa have uniforms. They are united behind an anarcho-communist ideology.

They are not simply an idea.

Antifa wants to take down US planes.

FangFang’s boyfriend is on board, fighting for Antifa so-called protests.

The Chicago mayor declares he is part of the resistance. He is an anarchist.

There are big names behind the violent anarcho-communists of Antifa. It is not just Soros’s organization.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments