42 Illegal Alien Gangsters Captured in Nassau County in Four Days

Forty-two gang members were captured in four days in Nassau County, New York. Thirty-three are in ICE detention. The illegal alien gangs involved are MS-13, Trinitarios, and 18th Street. They are heavily armed, and they have radios in the car. Four of them were chasing a kid, who is not in a gang, to hack him to death with a machete.

This is in only one crackdown.

Nassau officials say more than 42 arrests were made over a four-day operation across the county.

“This is a clear message that gang activity in Nassau will not be tolerated,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Officials say those arrested include 25 members of the Trinitarios, MS-13 and 18th Street gang.

Among those arrested, 33 individuals are now in ICE custody, according to officials.

Law enforcement seized a variety of weapons, drugs and cash during the busts.

Most of these monsters came across the border under the previous Democrat administration.