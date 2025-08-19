President Trump on De-Woking the Smithsonian

President Trump posted on TruthSocial that the Smithsonian has become an “out of control” negative woke organization. Nothing positive comes from it. They talk nonstop about how “downtrodden” some Americans are.

They focus too much on slavery and make it an outsized issue.

Trump is sending in bevy of lawyers to de-woke it.

Trump wrote:

“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of “WOKE.” The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future. We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made. This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the “HOTTEST” Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums.”

Megyn Kelly said when you walk in, there is an atmosphere of [Marxist] DEI. The museum emphasized the worst pieces of our past. They over emphasis gender and ignore the dominant story that was not that. They had trigger warnings for the Constitution. The Left is trying to push us back into racism.

Kelly said the Smithsonian’s telling of history is pandering, cheap and phony.

Good summary here:

John Cornyn addressed the issue last month.

Heritage explained the problem and their rewriting of history. They are pretending our history started in 1619 and we are a miserable country. It’s untrue and it’s nonsense.