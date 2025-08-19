Dem Fake News: Texas Dem Is Held Hostage for 24 Hours So Far

If you ever wonder how Democrats think it’s best to spend their time go no further than Democrat Texas State Representative Nicole Collier. She has spent over 24 hours in protest on the Texas House floor after refusing the Republicans’ demand to be placed under the watch of the state Department of Public Safety. The new rules are to keep them from fleeing again. She is holding herself hostage by refusing to follow the rules, but she is trying to pretend they are holding her hostage in an authoritarian action.

After their recent behavior over redistricting – they fled the state and refused to return – Speaker Dustin Burroughs put constraints on their movements. They are only allowed to leave the House floor if they receive written permission and agree to be under law enforcement escort until the chamber reconvenes on Wednesday morning.

It’s reasonable given their recent outrageous behavior. They’ve skipped out and fled to the blue states of Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts which are heavily redistricted. In fact, Massachusetts, with 38% Eepublican voters, has no GOP districts. – zero, nada, none.

Most Democrats are complying but not Collier which means she can’t leave. This is part of the Democrats new approach to winning voters over. They plan to act out to get attention and show that they’re fighting Republicans every step of the way. Seriously, they’re asea and this is their version of MAGA energy.

Collier is claiming her treatment is “intimidation and discrimination” but she’s actually looking pretty childish. So, in conclusion if you expect Democrats to do anything that will help American people don’t hold your breath.

Does Collier’s antics work?

No one is holding her hostage. She is holding herself hostage, but she’s going with the fake news that she is a hostage.