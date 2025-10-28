Indian in the US Illegally Arrested for Stabbing People on a Plane

By
M Dowling
-
An Indian man who was in the United States illegally was arrested in Boston on Saturday after he stabbed people on a plane for no obvious reason.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was arrested on October 25th.

The incident took place aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago that had been scheduled to land in Frankfurt, Germany.

The incident took place while the plane was over the Atlantic.

Usiripalli is alleged to have used a metal fork to stab two 17-year-olds, neither of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, the release said.

One was dozing in his seat and stabbed in the left shoulder with a metal fork. Another sitting next to him was stabbed in the back of the head.

Witnesses told investigators that Usiripalli made a gun gesture with his hand, placed it in his mouth, and pretended to pull the trigger when flight attendants tried to restrain him.

He then allegedly slapped a nearby female passenger and swung at a flight attendant who tried to intervene.”The flight was diverted to Boston, the DOJ release said.

He had been in the US for years, having long overstayed a student visa.

If convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to US $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Hopefully, he will then be deported. There is no reason for him to be here. He’s a bad hombre.

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
43 minutes ago

Question of the day
How did he get on the plane? With all the crap I go thru to board a plane.
Why was he not flagged ?

0
Reply
