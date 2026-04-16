MSNow Must Finally Report the Ukraine Impeachment Scandal

The media wasn’t reporting the latest exposé proving the whistleblower lied about the 2019 impeachment of Trump. Not only did everyone involved in the hoax know he lied, but they hid it from public view. It stayed hidden until DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently released it.
They now have to report it. How sad for them.
🚨 TULSI GABBARD HAS THEM PANICKING
MSNOW was just forced to report that DNI Gabbard referred Deep Staters for CRIMINAL PROSECUTION by the Trump DOJ because of the 2019 sham impeachment
The then-called “credible” complaint was KNOWINGLY FALSE, and that info was HIDDEN from us… pic.twitter.com/cIQchgMLXR
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2026