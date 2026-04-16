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Home Home MSNow Must Finally Report the Ukraine Impeachment Scandal

MSNow Must Finally Report the Ukraine Impeachment Scandal

By
M Dowling
-
0
62

The media wasn’t reporting the latest exposé proving the whistleblower lied about the 2019 impeachment of Trump. Not only did everyone involved in the hoax know he lied, but they hid it from public view. It stayed hidden until DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently released it.

They now have to report it. How sad for them.

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