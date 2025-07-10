$430K and Tim Walz Still Doesn’t Know What a Woman Is

Governor and former failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spent over $430,000 of Minnesota taxpayers’ hard-earned money to prepare for his House Oversight Committee hearing and couldn’t define what a woman is.

To be fair, he needed help desperately.

Rep. Mace asked him what a woman is. All he had to say was “you’re a woman, Rep. Mace” or “adult human female.”

$430,000 later, he couldn’t do it.

Tim Walz spent over $430,000 of your hard-earned money to prepare for his House Oversight Committee hearing and couldn’t define what a woman is.@tim_walz, you are a scam artist and should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/m99RFD0rKu — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) July 9, 2025

In fairness, he didn’t understand the question.

It’s a shame about the Walz daughter. She could have been such a nice, normal school girl.