$430K and Tim Walz Still Doesn’t Know What a Woman Is

Governor and former failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz spent over $430,000 of Minnesota taxpayers’ hard-earned money to prepare for his House Oversight Committee hearing and couldn’t define what a woman is.
To be fair, he needed help desperately.
Rep. Mace asked him what a woman is. All he had to say was “you’re a woman, Rep. Mace” or “adult human female.”
$430,000 later, he couldn’t do it.
In fairness, he didn’t understand the question.
It’s a shame about the Walz daughter. She could have been such a nice, normal school girl.
Hope Walz says she needs to spell out for people how to behave because she’s so strong, smart, and able to handle the “emotional labor” of it.
She also says she has white privilege.
Her insane parents ruined her.
Enjoy her crazy eyes! pic.twitter.com/9e560i7juH
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2025