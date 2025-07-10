Scamazon Week Sales Are Down 41%

Oh no, China’s in trouble. Prime sales are down 41%. The sales are negligible and some report that many of the sales are scamiserable.

#BREAKING: Amazon Prime Day sales has fallen nearly -41% in the first day of their 4 day event. pic.twitter.com/UsPb09JQWF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 9, 2025

The deals aren’t great, and some are just plain scams. I got a whopping $1.40 off my $60 hair product. It wasn’t worth turning the computer on.

I think Prime Day is a total scam. Had these in my cart for awhile and now they are “on sale” for the same price they have been pic.twitter.com/Qu2fyRob1y — Lauryn (@VeiledGlory) July 8, 2025

Consumerism Traps: Prime Day Lies

I have been watching this organic sheet set as an experiment on Amazon. Just last week the price skyrocketed to $64.99 then on ‘Prime’ day is suddenly on ‘sale’….for the same price it was all the weeks prior.

It’s all fake. pic.twitter.com/SPPABlfYBy — Unver-ified Ungovernable (@Notinjected418) July 8, 2025

@amazon is scammin folks Black Friday style with these prime day “deals” pic.twitter.com/MzoVx9WPUA — Jody Blunts (@jodysback) July 9, 2025

Bloomberg reports:

Amazon.com Inc took a big gamble this year by expanding its annual Prime Day summer sale to four days from two, betting the extension would give shoppers more time to navigate the millions of deals on its sprawling web store.

The preliminary results are grim, raising the stakes for the event’s remaining days.

The prolonged event has encouraged shoppers to do more ‘treasure hunting,’ said John Shea, Momentum’s founder and chief executive officer. Consumers are browsing and loading up shopping carts, but postponing pulling the trigger in case better deals emerge.

Amazon responded to Bloomie: ‘Typical of statements made by third-party consultancies that don’t have access to the actual data, these numbers are highly inaccurate.’ The company declined to say how the numbers are inaccurate.

The jig is up! We’re on to you, boys!