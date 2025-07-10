Scamazon Week Sales Are Down 41%

M Dowling
Oh no, China’s in trouble. Prime sales are down 41%. The sales are negligible and some report that many of the sales are scamiserable.

The deals aren’t great, and some are just plain scams. I got a whopping $1.40 off my $60 hair product. It wasn’t worth turning the computer on.

Bloomberg reports:

Amazon.com Inc took a big gamble this year by expanding its annual Prime Day summer sale to four days from two, betting the extension would give shoppers more time to navigate the millions of deals on its sprawling web store.

The preliminary results are grim, raising the stakes for the event’s remaining days.

The prolonged event has encouraged shoppers to do more ‘treasure hunting,’ said John Shea, Momentum’s founder and chief executive officer. Consumers are browsing and loading up shopping carts, but postponing pulling the trigger in case better deals emerge.

Amazon responded to Bloomie: ‘Typical of statements made by third-party consultancies that don’t have access to the actual data, these numbers are highly inaccurate.’ The company declined to say how the numbers are inaccurate.

The jig is up! We’re on to you, boys!

