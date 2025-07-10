Akon’s Futuristic City Bites the Dust: One House Built Since 2020

Senegal has canceled rap singer Akon’s dream plan to build a $6 billion futuristic smart city. Only one house has been built since 2020. It was inspired by the city in a Black Panther movie, Wakenda

The project, which the American-Senegalese singer announced in 2020, was meant to turn the quiet village of Mbodiène into a high-tech “Wakanda-like” city. Akon was given 136 acres of prime coastal land for the mega project, but five years later, there’s hardly anything to show.

Fed up with the delays, the Senegalese government has now taken back most of the land and replaced the plan with a more realistic $1.2 billion resort and tourism development.

They are letting him build a resort for some unknown reason.

That project ‘no longer exists,’ Serigne Mamadou Mboup, head of Sapco-Senegal, the state-owned entity that develops coastal and tourism areas, told L’Agence de presse sénégalaise.

Notice the cows. Plenty of cows. No homes, but lots of cows.

Akon first announced construction in 2020 but nothing happened. In 2022, one of Akon’s investors filed a lawsuit against him over a lack of any actual construction. In December 2022, the BBC said there were still no signs of construction, and the site was instead full of cows.

Last year, Sapco gave Akon two weeks to begin work on the development or risk forfeiting the land in Mbodiène, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Senegal’s capital, Dakar. Most of the land was reclaimed after Akon missed payments to Sapco.

The government is still inexplicably letting Akon lead the private development of a portion of the land into a smaller luxury resort that will cater to the world’s rich elite. The dream of a futuristic city for Black people is gone, a resort for rich people might be possible.

Akon, a Senegalese-American singer, has retained 8 hectares of land that will form part of a bigger project covering over 500 hectares that Sapco backs.

‘What Akon’s preparing with us is a realistic project, which Sapco will fully support,’ Mboup said.

Akon has since been accused of “Ponzi schemes and pyramid schemes” and that his “Wakanda” city was “likely a scam,” according to his former business partner.

It’s so, I don’t know, ugly?