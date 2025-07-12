44,000 Homeless Children in Australia, Apartments for Migrants?

According to Mission Australia, around 44,000 children and young people under 24 years are homeless in Australia (Australian Bureau of Statistics (2018): Census of Population and Housing: Estimating homelessness, 2016.). While homelessness is devastating for anyone regardless of their age, the experience has detrimental effects on children and young people well into their adult lives, says Mission Australia.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan is under fire after bragging about giving a migrant a brand new two-bedroom apartment in Melbourne while everyday Australians battle a housing and cost-of-living crisis.

The apartment she received is modern, spacious, close to family, has modern appliances, and near transportation. It’s paid for with taxpayer funds.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has shared a video bragging about giving a Muslim immigrant a brand new two-bedroom apartment in Pascoe Vale, Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/jpT8UXbpRq — The Noticer (@NoticerNews) July 9, 2025

The Prime Minister

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party arrived in China today for a record five-day visit, declaring it was “wonderful” to be back in the country that supports millions of Australian jobs as the nation’s biggest trading partner.

The Prime Minister arrived in Shanghai just before 8pm AEST, saying it was a “great honour” to represent Australia during the trip, which will include high-level talks with Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, and a visit to panda breeding capital Chengdu.

The meeting with President Xi will be Mr Albanese’s fourth, underscoring his failure so far to secure a first face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The visit comes as Defense officials in Australia brace for the arrival of one or more Chinese spy ships off Australia’s coast in coming days to monitor the nation’s biggest military exercise, Talisman Sabre.

The media were not allowed to attend.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says he favors Chinese Communists to America.

I don’t trust the Chinese Communist Party and I don’t trust Anthony Albanese. He’s made four trips to China, but still hasn’t secured a meeting with Donald Trump. That says everything about where his loyalties lie and where they don’t. Our national security, our sovereignty,… pic.twitter.com/QxIT8iFh6I — Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) July 9, 2025

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is accused of favoring foreigners with unlike values.