DoJ & FBI Built a Massive Conspiracy Case Against the Deep State

John Solomon told Steve Bannon he has confirmed that the DOJ and the FBI have been secretly building a massive conspiracy case against the deep state! We will all know about it soon. You can watch the clip or read the rushed transcript. This is huge!

“And I think next week, over the next 10 days…the base has been wondering, Where is all that accountability? They’re going to get some big surprises over the next week concerning where the conspiracy began a few weeks before Crossfire Hurricane was open, and when it ended all the way in 2024, when they were still trying to pursue Donald Trump to keep him from winning the presidency.

“There’s a big case that’s been built by the Justice Department and the FBI. It’s been masked by a lot of this in fighting and drama and soap opera stuff, but the truth of the matter is, MAGA base Americans are going to be happy when they see where this is all heading in the next few weeks. Kash Patel is going nowhere. I hope Dan Bongino isn’t going anywhere, but I do think he’s going to take some time over the weekend to think that through. So hold it.”

There is a very large conspiracy case being built with an ongoing investigation that the FBI has been conducting.

Solomon said, “I’ve got to confirm there’s a conspiracy case that was open that looks at this window as a very large window. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a special prosecutor named by Pam Bondi in the next week or two. And why does this become significant? Because you don’t have to necessarily then bring the grand jury or the indictment in Washington, DC, where the 90% Democrat jury poll probably won’t convict, even if they had a murder.

“It allows him to go to some place like Florida, what an act of the overt conspiracy could very well be, Steve, that they raided President Trump’s Mara-a Lago house with false pretenses. And then you can bring the grand jury in Florida. You can bring the indictment in Florida, because an overt act of the conspiracy occurred there. … You don’t have to have a all blue jury in Washington, DC that has Trump derangement syndrome. So this has been going on behind the scenes. I’ve been working on this.

“I decided tonight to get some of this out there. Been talking about in my show, this is a really big deal now, who becomes a special prosecutor? How far ranging is it? That’s to be determined by the scope memo that a Pam Bondi would write. But there is some work on a scope memo that’s been done already, and there is an enormous opportunity for those of us who’ve been calling for accountability, to see a path to it for the first time, a legitimate path, not not smoke, not mirrors a legitimate path. Accountability.”

Bannon asked, “Are you saying, by being a criminal conspiracy that’s still ongoing, that we can go back in time 10 years and still get Brennan and still get all these guys for more serious charges of conspiracy of a coup d’etat, sir?

Solomon responded, “That’s how conspiracy cases can work. You can charge a series of events into a larger conspiracy and go back beyond the window of time that the normal statute of limitations for any single crime occurred. And keep in mind some next week, prosecutors can make a very powerful argument that if you didn’t know that crime had occurred because it had been hidden.

“The statute of limitations can actually reset for a period of time, but I think the most likely scenario is a large conspiracy case, and it starts in the middle of July 2016 when John Brennan walks into President Obama two weeks before or a few days before Crossfire Hurricane’s launch, and said, Hey, we have this intercept, intercepted information that Hillary Clinton has authorized a program to make it look like Donald Trump’s a Russian spy, and Vladimir Putin is helping him.

“President Obama and Brennan knew, before the FBI opened up on that information, that this was a dirty trick by Hillary Clinton, that would be the first overt act, and then it would carry all the way through Ukraine impeachment.

“It could go into the FBI, refusing to look at the Chinese interference in the 2020 election as one of the overt acts. They didn’t want to help Donald Trump, so they ignored a potential counterintelligence threat. It allows for a very large Series events to be wrapped into a single conspiracy, and all of them to be brought into the indictment.”

Wow!

