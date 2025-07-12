Megyn Kelly Calls for the Firing of Pam Bondi

Megyn Kelly was on C-Span with Charlie Kirk and said the Epstein scandal is the right’s first real scandal. She blames Pam Bondi, and “yes,” she told the audience Pam Bondi should be fired, for “incompetence, yes.”

Another possibility is it was deliberate, and not incompetence. We do have the influencers binders event.

Kelly’s Impression

“I have nothing against Pam Bondi as a human being. I was fine with her nomination and her confirmation,” Kelly said, “and she’d been loyal to the President. And I get that. President Trump needs a loyal Attorney General.

“Look what happened with Sessions. The first time he went away, and the next thing you know, we had the Mueller investigation. It was nightmare, but there are a lot of other people who can be loyal and competent in that job.

“Here she is. The reason that things are unraveling around this story right now, that virtually all the Republican Party cares deeply about.

Kelly addresses Kash and Dan’s opinions before and after they entered office.

“It’s also true that Dan Bongino and Kash Patel had questions about Epstein before they took office, okay, before they went to the FBI. But once they joined the FBI, they said nothing. They kept their mouths shut about Epstein. You have not seen them, except for one joint appearance with Dan and Kash on Fox running all over the media looking for attention on this. …

“Who have you seen? Pam Bondi. She has never missed an opportunity to go on television and dangle sweet nothings that might be coming your way to try to lead you to believe that she’s got it. It’s on her desk. It’s coming tomorrow. You’re going to see something on Epstein, and it was a tease.

“So you either believe that Pam Bondi was telling the truth then, or that she’s telling the truth now, but both cannot be true. She was either lying when she went on Fox News all those times saying, I’ve got it, I’ve got it, we’re looking at it, wait until you see it. It’s horrible, or she’s lying in her two-page memo that they released on a Sunday night at the tail end of a holiday weekend to Axios, as if Axios is where we all go for our news. Hell no.

“She went to someone she knew would not kick the tires on the story, and without signing the memo, dropped it in the dead of night and said, That’s it. Take it, take the crumbs and be happy. Refuse to come out and give a presser.

She won’t give a presser.

“Come out and give a press conference. Stand there for six hours to the point where people are dying of boredom. They’ve asked all their questions. That’s how you put a scandal to rest. But she wouldn’t even sign her name to it. And I’m telling you, I have dollars to donuts. It’s going to come out that there was internal consternation over that memo, and whose name did and did not go on it, and who was and was not behind it.

“And so now you have a situation where her words on the record on Fox News are diametrically opposed to what she put in this memo. She’s embarrassed the president. She’s embarrassed herself and Dan and Kash to the extent they’ve had to sign off on that.”

The DoJ is the boss.

“Let’s understand the FBI is controlled by the DOJ. FBI is subservient to DOJ. She’s their boss. That they’re in this position, where the only comments they’ve made on the record as administration officials have been we don’t think he killed himself and we don’t think he got murdered.

“We think he did kill himself. We looked at the tapes and Kash on Joe Rogan saying, If I saw all these tapes of Jeffrey Epstein with little girls, trust me, I would show you, but I haven’t seen it. Okay?

It’s about the Klieg lights.

“So what they’re saying now is consistent with what they’ve said since they joined the office, and that is one of the many reasons why this scandal is squarely on her. And I’m telling you, I’m of the cable news universe. I’ve seen it happen a million times. People get thirsty. They love to see themselves on television; they love to see their names in the Klieg lights; they love the attention; they love the little emails and texts and tweets and thumbs up they get after their appearance, and they can feel their star rising.

“And listen internally, I’m told there’s a bit of like a power struggle between Pam Bondi and another female administration official on who’s going to be the top dog. …”

That’s undoubtedly Kristi Noem. It has been rumored at least since the Abrego mess.