47% of Puerto Rico Is on Food Stamps

According to Zero Hedge, between persistent inflation, trade wars, and AI-related job disruptions, the outlook on the U.S. economy is once again ticking to “uncertain.”

We are looking at possibly forcing people onto state support.

Zero Hedge posted a map, via Visual Capitalist’s Pallavi Rao that, that shows the distribution. Puerto Rico New Mexico, West Virginia are the worst and Utah, North Dakota and Wyoming are the best, but most states aren’t where we would want them until you get to the last four or so.

Puerto Rico has always been an issue. Nothing new there. It’s an Island economy with progressives running it. There are only three point two million people living in Puerto Rico. There are five point eight million Puerto Rican people living in the U.S. in every state in the union.

Puerto Rico stands out with 47% of households receiving assistance.

You can check out the map here. The number of people on SNAP averages 13% in the country.

The author of the map says the poverty is the result of colonialism. How would it be better without the US? I can’t say. They are independent for the most part, and could vote for independence to solve that issue.

Sec. Rubio is concerned about Puerto Rico and may be able to help

The Federal government used to pay out SNAP alone but the states now share it. That means the blue states with their overly generous welfare, which includes people here illegally, will pay more.

The article didn’t deal with how much criminals take advantage of SNAP. There is a lot of fraud.

The Big Beautiful Bill moved some expenses to the states hoping they will be more careful about how they spend. The red states have a lot of poverty. Louisiana is trying to deal with it by attracting developing, like META’s AI.

We can’t afford to take in the world after all. We need to take care of our own people first.