SS Chief Data Officer Resigns in “Panic and Dread” Over DOGE

The Chief Data Officer for Social Security Charles Borges resigned. He wrote in his resignation letter that the agency has taken actions against him that make it impossible for him to do his job “legally and ethically” and have caused him much distress.

This comes days after he cited alleged policy violations in a whistleblower report that documented the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) decision to upload sensitive data to a “vulnerable cloud environment,” according to The Hill.

Allegedly, 300 million Americans’ data was copied into a production environment. Borges says it isn’t secure enough. This is a revival of a June ‘scandal.’

“Recently, I have been made aware of several projects and incidents which may constitute violations of federal statutes or regulations, involve the potential safety and security of high value data assets in the cloud, possibly provided unauthorized or inappropriate access to agency enterprise data storage solutions, and may involve unauthorized data exchange with other agencies,” Borges wrote in the letter, which was submitted to Social Security Administrator (SSA) Frank Bisignano.

“As these events evolved, newly installed leadership in IT and executive offices created a culture of panic and dread, with minimal information sharing, frequent discussions on employee termination, and general organizational dysfunction,” he added.

Panic and dread?

The SSA declined to comment on Borges’ resignation or allegations against the agency in his letter to colleagues.

This is very convenient since Democrats have desperately tried for months to stop any scrutiny of the SSA on the grounds of confidentiality.

They are very opposed to DOGE’s cuts to government programs and workers. They don’t want any cleanups.

The Government Accountability Project (GAP) represents Borges in his whistleblower status.

GAP has received donations from left-wing foundations CS Fund, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and Rockefeller Family Fund. It has also received $200,000 over two years in 2017 from left-leaning technology billionaire Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund.