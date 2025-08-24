WEF News! Klaus Dispatched, Larry Fink Installed & They Want Your Cars

On August 15, the World Economic Forum cleared Klaus Schwab of “material wrongdoing” after a law firm conducted a review into potential misconduct of the institution’s founder.

They basically investigated themselves.

The body also said Blackrock Inc.’s Larry Fink and Roche Holding AG vice chairman Andre Hoffmann will take over the leadership of the WEF board of trustees on an interim basis as co-chairs, according to a statement. Interim chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is stepping down.

“Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that, while the organization must evolve toward a more institutional model, there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab,” it said in the statement.

The board also said there is no evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, the wife of Klaus.

They got Klaus out of the way to get their show on the road. You thought Klaus was bad.

Fink in Charge

A New Excuse to Ban Gas-Powered Cars

On July 28, The World Economic Forum said it wants to reduce global reliance on critical metals as nations look to make the transition to renewable energy supplies, and one proposal is reducing ownership of private vehicles.

“This transition from fossil fuels to renewables will need large supplies of critical metals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, to name a few,” the forum said in a report earlier this month. “Shortages of these critical minerals could raise the costs of clean energy technologies.”

The forum claimed that even with recycling initiatives in place mineral mining is expected to increase by 500% by 2050. This is what they always do. They set up some stat so far into the future that no one can argue with it and no one will remember it or refute it in 2050.

“More sharing can reduce ownership of idle equipment and thus material usage,” the group argued, pointing to statistics that show the average vehicle in England is driven “just 4% of the time.”

This is another ruse, a subset of the climate change ruse.

Money, Arrogance, and Unfettered Power

Larry Fink’s BlackRock controls $10 trillion in assets—more than every nation on earth except the U.S. and China. And now its CEO, infamous for saying “we have to force behaviors,” sits at the top of the WEF.

This is the same firm that priced Americans out of home ownership with build-to-rent schemes, turning the dystopian mantra “you’ll own nothing and be happy” into reality.

According to them, and likely untrue, Vehicle sharing initiatives like “Getaround” and “BlueSG” have become increasingly popular around the world and are key in reducing the number of cars and electronics needed globally, the forum argued.

“This is not at all resource efficient,” the report said. “Keeping a smartphone for five years instead of three reduces the phone’s annual carbon footprint by 31%.”

Who believes everyone wants to ride around on rideshare? Truly, everyone wants their own car. It’s freedom. We should be very concerned. Larry Fink – BlackRock – is against everything American, and now he’s running, at least temporarily, the WEF which said we will own nothing and be happy.

He’s killing the American Dream.

Force Behaviors

The report said companies need to be incentivized to reward consumer longevity and encourage product repurposing to prevent new mines from being opened. [You have to force behaviors!]. It gives interest free loans to migrants, gets women out of the home and into business, and they’re going to plant trees.

These social engineer kooks want to control everything using sketchy science to do it.

Fink is the ESG guru who said you have to force behaviors while he lives in splendor on a huge carbon footprint estate.

“You have to force behaviors. If you don’t force behaviors whether it’s gender, or race, or just any way you want to say the composition of your team, you are going to be impacted.” — Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock pic.twitter.com/DesOtNGyLK — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) March 10, 2024

BlackRock also created a foundation to advance a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Could you see Larry Fink or his family riding on public transportation?

Larry Fink of Blackrock & now Chair of The WEF just again intimated that the days of personal Car Ownership will soon be over. pic.twitter.com/iXDItiVrz3 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 20, 2025

BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street buying every single family home? In fairness, they’ve bought a lot of homes through investments but Wall Street in general buys a lot of homes in conservative areas, raising prices. The UN and the WEF are opposed to single family homes and private ownership of land. It’s Karl Marx’s most important tenet.

The UN and our own Democrat Party have taken aim at single family homes by going after zoning. They want to build apartments in residential areas. It was the UN’s idea. They have a map of the towns in the US that they want to become urban areas, pushing people out of single family homes and into urban areas with multi-family living.

Look at what Gavin Newsom is doing. He’s trying to build apartments in burned out LA’s beautiful residential areas. He’s created a little hell out of parts of California.

He and his family live in Marin County, having purchased a $9.1 million home there, in addition to his $3.7 million residence in suburban Sacramento’s Fair Oaks neighborhood. https://t.co/jPFrpAop4L — Tim Hurst (@Thurst95610) August 21, 2025

This little news clip on Daily Mail sparked interest along those lines:

In Australia, two economists are pushing: a capital gains tax on family homes. This is how control by elites works. They drop these tidbits, then you hear more and more of it. Soon it’s engrained in the Western psyche and doesn’t sound as crazy as it is.

Keep an eye on this.

Didn’t Larry Fink from Blackrock just take the helm of the World Economic Forum? pic.twitter.com/gER4wLEm7k — The Rubber Banned Man (@BannedMan1776) August 24, 2025

