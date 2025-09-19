Jasmine Claims Maga Tyler Killed Charlie But MTG Was On It

Jasmine Crockett, a most annoying Representative, tried to make the Furry killer Tyler Robinson into Maga because Grandma says the whole family is Maga. Marjorie Taylor Greene put her in her place by noting Tyler’s associations with Antifa, furries, a transgender lover transitioning to be a woman.

No one knows any Republican associated with any of that.

Crockett has lost a beat attacking the right as racists, fascists, and dictators. She race baits and spreads hate as much as possible.

