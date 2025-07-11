A Very Smart Move by Secretary Zeldin

Lee Zeldin was my congressman. I used to drive him around and I would hear him on the phone. Let me say without exception, he was always honest, bright, and a great, selfless American. He just does his work quietly and without fanfare.

It is no surprise to me that he is a terrific EPA Secretary. He is eliminating waste and working to restore trust, no easy job for the EPA.

The most wasteful grants used to finance the Democrat politicians are being eradicated.

And there is trust. The best way to restore trust isn’t to filibuster and propagandize, neither of which he would ever do. It’s transparency.

In a really good move, he will release everything the EPA has on contrails and geo-engineering.

“To anyone who’s ever looked up to the streaks in the sky and asked, what the heck is going on? Or seen headlines about private actors and even governments looking to blot out the sun in the name of stopping global warming? We’ve endeavored to answer all of your questions.”

“For the purpose of releasing it to you now publicly. In other words, I want you to know everything I know about these topics and without any exception.”

“Instead of simply dismissing these questions and concerns as baseless conspiracies, we’re meeting them head on.”

“Everything we know about contrails to solar geo-engineering will be in there. That means anyone who reads through this information will know as much about these topics as I do as EPA Administrator.”

If he says he will do it, he will

Read the page on contrails.