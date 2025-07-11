Over the eight years of President Obama and four of President Autopen, the agencies were greatly expanded, increasing the power of bureaucrats and the size of government. Secretary Rubio is trying to reverse some of that damage.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is firing over 1,350 employees in the State Department, with 246 of them as foreign service officers and the remainder as civil servants.

Critics say it will damage America’s global leadership and efforts to counter threats abroad.

The department is sending layoff notices to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic assignments in the United States, said a senior State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters ahead of individual notices being emailed to affected employees.

Foreign service officers affected will be placed immediately on administrative leave for 120 days, after which they will formally lose their jobs, according to an internal notice obtained by The Associated Press. For most affected civil servants, the separation period is 60 days, it said.

The guy who supplies the LGBT flags will be out of work. They’re getting rid of non-core functions. Nothing against LGBT, but it’s not the function of the US government to hang any flags unrelated to the US and the country they are in. They even do it in countries that find it offensive. It’s not our job.

“In connection with the departmental reorganization … the department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities,” the notice says. “Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralization or consolidation of functions and responsibilities.”

Secretary Rubio said he isn’t trying to get rid of people. He just won’t need them as he streamlines government.

“It’s not a consequence of trying to get rid of people. But if you close the bureau, you don’t need those positions,” he told reporters Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he’s attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum. “Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people.”

Government is way too big, and the Democrat administrations were pushing some very far-left ideology throughout the world. Hopefully, that will end.