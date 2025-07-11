The Prognosis of the Musk-Trump Future Relationship

The America Party is shut down temporarily due to unusual activity. Elon Musk also hasn’t mentioned it for a couple of days. He is focusing on GROK 4.

Let’s hope that party is history.

Elon put his entire well-being at risk to lead DOGE, a brilliant idea. He lost financially and personally. His reputation slid because of it and he receives nonstop death threats. He did all this to preserve free speech in America.

The Big Beautiful ignored DOGE recommendations and was left to rescissions bills but trying to pass them based on DOGE is meeting resistance from RINOs. People like Murkowski are demanding more spending and are fighting even the first $9 billion bill.

Then the EV subsidies were cut. Although he knew that would happen, he expected fairness, not pork throughout the BBB. Elon was betrayed and he doesn’t handle that well.

Congress won’t let an outsider come in and straighten out anything. Elon is still MAGA. My hope is that when he saw the type of person who wants to get involved with The America Party, he cooled towards the idea. I’m talking about Anthony ‘Mooch’ Scaramucci, Andrew Yang, and Mark Cuban. Can you picture Elon doing anything with those three?

My hope is that Donald Trump and Elon Musk will again join forces. They were about to when Elon became fed up with our awful Congress that spends money we don’t have. They will destroy us and won’t care.

Elon does care. Trump does care.

What is your opinion?