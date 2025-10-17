Mike Pence Had a Back Channel with Crossfire Hurricane Spies?

Caveat: None of this is proven yet

Author Svetlana Lokhova stated on X, based on a court filing by Michael Flynn’s lawyers, that Mike Pence had a back channel to the FBI Crossfire Hurricane team.

She says that Mike Pence coordinated with Comey’s corrupt FBI to get rid of Gen. Flynn as NSA Bolton wanted the job. If true, we will see more indictments.

The False Intelligence?

Lokhova wrote on X: One of the untold stories of Spygate is how Stef Halper and Chris Steele’s false “intelligence” was used to get Gen Flynn fired. McCabe went to Pence with the FBI file on Flynn claiming Flynn was compromised by Russia. And Gen. Flynn was fired. Source: McCabe’s own book.

Creating false intelligence is something the intelligence agents do routinely without any sign of regret. They also have their so-called “experts” to lay claim to whatever they are trying to prove.

Lokhova links to a key passage from the book in the clip.

McCabe’s passage reads like a bad novel. Pence is dishonest and a betrayer, so for him to act like a man of purity is rather ridiculous. If he did have a back channel, he’s even more duplicitous than known, a Benedict Arnold.

Next shoe to drop Pence coordinated with Comey’s corrupt FBI to get rid of Gen Flynn as NSA Bolton wanted the job https://t.co/4qPwg2bRK0 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 17, 2025

Historian and author Svetlana Lokhova is a By-Fellow of Churchill College, University of Cambridge. Ms. Lokhova holds an MPhil and BA (Hons) in History from University of Cambridge. She is Russian-born and became a British citizen in 1998, and is an expert on Russian spy operations. In 2014, Lokhova was accused of being a spy because of a dinner she attended where Mike Flynn was in attendance. It had a significant negative effect on her life. There was never any evidence.

Former US Attorney SDNY, Andy McCarthy is on Fox, potentially trying to do damage control.