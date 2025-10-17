Huge Win for POTUS: No Massive UN Tax on Americans

The UN planned a massive power grab by forcing a global UN tax on shipping, using the climate so-called crisis as cover. They use the climate for every unpopular thing they want to do.

This was a first and a terrible precedent.

It is nothing more than a shakedown operation and a redistribution of wealth with the UN in charge of the money. That’s like putting Hillary Clinton in charge of Donald Trump’s fundraising campaign.

The vote was today!

As reported yesterday, Donald Trump was “outraged that the international maritime organization was voting in London this week to pass a global carbon tax. He made it clear the United States will not stand for this global green new scam tax on shipping and will not adhere to it.” President Trump said, “We will not tolerate increased prices on American consumers or another green new scam bureaucracy.”

He told him to vote no in London.

Ambassador Warren Stephens said that “any country voting ‘yes’ in London today at the international Maritime organization on the net zero framework will be making a huge mistake. They will be endorsing a global tax on consumers by an unelected organization that will hurt Briton’s, Americans, and people around the World while limiting your countries, economic growth, potential, and diminish the aspirations of your citizens? Vote NO!”

Marco Rubio just announced this afternoon that “This is another huge win for @Potus. Thanks to his leadership, the United States prevented a massive view tax hike on American consumers that would have funded progressive climate projects. Our country will continue to lead the way.”

We better hope Democrats don’t get back in in 2028. Joe Biden kept pushing for the tax.

The tax would have given the UN power over world shipping, pilfering it from individual nations.