Debate Highlights: Lots of Luck NYC If Zohran Wins

The Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa debate centered on Islam last night. It was easy to forget this was a debate of candidates who want to run New York City. We have collected some highlights for you as we await the polls.

Political expert J.C. Polanco, assistant professor at University of Mount Saint Vincent, had this to say about how the candidates performed.

“Cuomo’s experience and command of the issues are clear and continue to show how he has been at the forefront of real crises. He wins on substance, but spends the night on defense, getting nonstop attacks from all sides.

“Mamdani has a better stage presence and is a more effective orator, but appears to have abandoned all of the statements on seizing the means of production, decriminalization work, and not closing jails. Or at least that’s what it appears. It’s tough to debate someone who disowns their own long-standing positions. Uncanny ability to control the camera, rehearsed the zingers, and released them timely.

“Sliwa is tough. He is striking his opponents with a deep understanding of the issues underground and among those on the streets.”

Cuomo Is Not Qualified

Zohran Mamdani declares Andrew Cuomo is not qualified to be mayor of New York City because he refused to visit a Muslim mosque.

“He had over 10 years and he couldn’t name a single mosque that he visited! […] Muslims [want] equality and respect!!”

“Name a SINGLE mosque you went to when governor. Can you name a single mosque you went to in 10 years?”

“You couldn’t visit a mosque.”

It’s very sad when the criticism of Andrew Cuomo is he hasn’t visited a mosque. What would be the point? Of immigrants, Islamists are the ones least likely to assimilate. They want us to become them. And they vote like quacking ducks for communist Democrats.

Zohran Mamdani says Cuomo is not qualified to be mayor because he didn’t visit a mosque: “He had over 10 years and he couldn’t name a single mosque that he visited! Muslims want equality and respect! Can you name a single mosque you went to in 10 years?” pic.twitter.com/uxGpjyxdwK — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 17, 2025

If they are hopped up on equality for women, why do I see this?

He’s Going to Take Your Money

Zohran promises to steal money from those who have some and he will give it to those who don’t. From the productive to the unproductive is communism. Socialism is communism in its initial stages and it only lasts a short time as Karl Marx said.

In the richest city in America, we cannot simply accept that 500,000 kids go to bed hungry every night. pic.twitter.com/0ZFqAElDD6 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 17, 2025

I wish Curtis spent more time attacking Zohran. He concentrated on Cuomo.

Zohran has said Israel doesn’t have a right to exist but he’s saying something different now. Sadiq Khan is one of his mentors, and you probably know how badly they treat Jews in London and other occupied British territory.

The following is from a British citizen.

On the very day the Prime Minister promises British Jews that his government will “keep them safe,” Jewish football fans are being told they can’t even set foot in Birmingham, because the local population might cause trouble. Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been advised against attending next month’s Europa League match against Aston Villa after West Midlands Police warned of unrest in the city. Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group accepted the advice, leaving the away section at Villa Park empty. Jewish leaders have called it “a capitulation to troublemakers.” Lord Austin, the government’s trade envoy to Israel, said police had “abdicated their responsibility” to keep people safe. The Jewish Leadership Council called the move “perverse.” And they’re right. This is not policing, it’s surrender. But what makes this decision truly shameful is that it stems from the sectarian politics that have taken root in parts of Britain….

Watch:

Zohran Mamdani just admitted he doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state. Yet more proof Mamdani is an antisemite. pic.twitter.com/V02RO5wpIF — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2025

Cuomo is wrong when he says he only worked for his mother. Zohran had another job. He was a failed rapper.

Andrew Cuomo calls out Zohran Mamdani for having no experience on his resume except working for his mother. But what was most interesting was how Mamdani’s face changed when Cuomo mentioned 9/11. Gone was Mamdani’s fake smile, replaced by his jihadist scowl. (nbcnewyork on TT) pic.twitter.com/25geGFHbqC — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2025

Obstruction of ICE and No Police Too

Zohran is going to ban the NYPD from helping ICE. Mamdani is backed by the communist Democrat Socialists of America and he will act like a communist.

CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: Zohran Mamdani Campaign Citywide Canvass Director ADMITS Plan to Force NYPD to Defy ICE to “Make It Harder” to Deport Illegals; Confesses “Coordinated” Socialist Takeover of NYC, Reveals ‘The Democratic Socialists of America Is the Backbone of the Mamdani… pic.twitter.com/ZOW365VKxX — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 16, 2025

Zohran Mamdani: “I never said that I want to defund the police.” Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/Lkp07ABkK2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 17, 2025

A Few Zohran Gems

Zohran told Fox News that he is going to follow the laws of the International Court. He will make his own laws.

Zohran Mamdani tells Fox News he plans to arrest Netanyahu under the ICC, even though the USA is not a member of the ICC. Apparently, he thinks being Mayor of NYC entitles him to run his own federal foreign policy. He clearly doesn’t understand how US Democracy works. pic.twitter.com/K5cySwiSZK — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 16, 2025

