The Swamp Comes Out for Dick Cheney’s Funeral

A cast of uglies from the swamp attended Dick Cheney’s funeral today. President Trump and JD Vance were not invited. I am sure they were fine with that.

Schifty Schiff got an invite after all his efforts to frame Donald Trump.

Mitch McConnell was there, Lisa Murkowski, and Lindsey Graham. George W. Bush, Joe Biden, and Kamala sat in front. Climate hysteric Al Gore was in the second row. I think I saw John Thune. I didn’t see the Obamas or the Clintons at the funeral.

Naturally, Liz was there.

And one of our all-time favorites, Mike Pence was present, pompously pontificating before the ceremony.

NEW: Dick Cheney’s funeral begins in Washington as multiple former presidents and officials attend. President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were not invited. Quite the break from tradition. pic.twitter.com/wJLlvJUfWO — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 20, 2025

The American Patriot?

As Mike Pence paid tribute to Dick Cheney who saw us through wars and 9/11, I remembered he was responsible for them. He was the architect of the Iraq War and didn’t pick up on 9/11.

Pence thinks Dick Cheney will be remembered as an American patriot.

I doubt it unless they successfully rewrite history, and they might.

“Well,” said Pence, “I think Vice President Dick Cheney is going to be remembered as an American patriot, but an extraordinary public servant. And when you think of a lifetime that spanned not only service in Congress, where he was in leadership, but being one of the youngest Chiefs of Staff for President Gerald Ford, going on to being the Secretary of Defense for President George Herbert Walker Bush, and then, of course, Vice President, President George W Bush.

“I mean, there are very few Americans who have served at such levels with such distinction, as Dick Cheney. But I think more than that…he will be remembered as a man who was there at critical moments in the life of the nation.

“In the wake of Watergate, we had President Gerald Ford who made that hard decision to pardon President Nixon and move the country forward to a time to heal. Dick Cheney was there as his chief of staff. Operation Desert Storm under President George Herbert Walker Bush, where he was Secretary of Defense in an extraordinary American military victory.

“And then, of course, being there on September 11, a day those of us who were serving in Washington at the time will never forget, I believe his steady hand through all those years, contributed mightily to the life of the nation, and he’ll be remembered and honored for that as you walk through.”

These swamp creatures got nothing done outside of wars, but they did it eloquently. Now, we have a President who calls nasty reporters “piggies,” but is doing so much to save the country and the world. I’ll take the crude guy.

Scary guy, that Dick Cheney.

Pence Congratulates Himself

Mike Pence congratulated himself on his actions in the 2020 election.

“You know, there’s almost not a day gone by in the last four and a half years that I haven’t had people in public life and everyday Americans from every background express appreciation for the role that we played four and a half years ago.

“I always believe by God’s grace, we did our duty on that fateful day.

“But when it came to Vice President Cheney, when we were here for a funeral not long ago, and he leaned over next to me and just said to me, in his usual terse manner, said you did the right thing. And I said, Dick will always cherish that, and I always will look he was a man of principle. You know, there’s almost not a day gone by in the last four and a half.”

There’s a reference for you.