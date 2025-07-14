According to the Hill and as we reported, President Trump will impose severe tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days.

“We’re very, very unhappy with [Russia], and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in about 50 days,” Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.

Trump indicated he would impose 100% secondary tariff targeting other nations that do business with Russia.

President Trump believes that Russia has been playing him. He’s convinced that Ukraine wants to do something but Moscow continues to fire missiles into Ukraine.

“It’s all talk and then missiles go into Kyiv and kill 60 people,” he added. “It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop.”

US weapons deliveries to Ukraine have continued uninterrupted despite reports of funding gaps and political wrangling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He told reporters on Monday that shipments of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment from the US “have continued and are continuing.

If we go to direct war with Russia, it won’t matter that Joe Biden and the Democrats started it.