Overreactions Will Destroy Us Before the Epstein Case Will

According to Steve Bannon, Republicans could lose 40 US House seats and the presidency if the backlash over the Jeffrey Epstein case continues to divide the MAGA base.

Allegedly, Trump supporters are outraged. I’m not. We have more important issues right now.

General Michael Flynn said the issue “is not going away.”

If MAGA keeps going, they put control of Congress at risk.

Alan West wrote on X, “I’m sorry but if you vote for Democrats this midterm because Trump didn’t release the Epstein files while Democrats had them for four years and didn’t release them, you are absolutely retarded. All of the conservative influencers who are saying things like that should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. As far as I’m concerned, they are just as good as RINOs. The future of our entire country is a stake!!! Wake up y’all are playing into the liberals hands.”

Steve Bannon, General Flynn, Jack Posobiec, Charlie Kirk, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and a few others are annoying me. They are not setting priorities.

Trump is doing a great deal of good, especially on the economy. We should trust him. Where are we going to go if we abandon him? Democrats right now are destroying themselves. Why get in the way? It’s very understandable that people would have a lot of doubts about what we’re being told. However, it could be what it looks like, which is a poorly handled situation, not a massive conspiracy. for now, I am content going with that because Democrats are attacking ICE, keeping criminal aliens in the country, trying to spend us into oblivion, and don’t have a clue about what to do with Israel and Russia.

I am far more concerned about how Trump is handling the Russia-Ukraine war policy but I will give it more time. That to me should be the topic of conversation.

No one is perfect.

You are not a Putin puppet if you don’t want war, and you aren’t a pedophile if you want to put Epstein on the back burner.

Are we going to fall for people like the Krassenstein’s ginning this up?