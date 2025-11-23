JB Pritzker Is Far-Left & Promoting Criminal Acts

M Dowling
We have Democrat politicians promoting mutiny, telling military to defy orders if they feel they might not be constitutional or moral. That is not the job of a soldier. They are promoting sedition.  See the clip below if you missed it. This is a crisis. So, what does Illinois Gov. Pritzker do? He turns it into a crime by Donald Trump.

JB Pritzker is doing everything he can do to promote insurrection while pretending the Democrats calling for sedition were only telling troops to follow the law. The Democrats said they’d have the military’s back if they mutiny. Unfortunately, if they do mutiny, Democrats will be patting them on the back as they head to Leavenworth.

Pritzker keeps referring to the bogus 34 convictions that no one who is honest thinks are legitimate.

The convictions relate to the fraudulent trial and conviction in Manhattan district court with a far-left judge, and cooked up case.

What is wrong is bringing in millions of unvetted people, many of whom are criminals and terrorists, so authoritarian Democrats can have their one party rule.

The Seditionist Democrats:

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
50 minutes ago

Many are defending those six Democrats because it was about “illegal orders only”…ok but … since everything Trump does is considered illegal by Democrats, even what the Supreme court says is LEGAL… it is irrelevant that those six Democrats said to only disobey “illegal orders”…..They clearly mean ALL orders since in their sick Democrat minds all Trump orders are illegal.… Read more »

