JB Pritzker Is Far-Left & Promoting Criminal Acts

We have Democrat politicians promoting mutiny, telling military to defy orders if they feel they might not be constitutional or moral. That is not the job of a soldier. They are promoting sedition. See the clip below if you missed it. This is a crisis. So, what does Illinois Gov. Pritzker do? He turns it into a crime by Donald Trump.

JB Pritzker is doing everything he can do to promote insurrection while pretending the Democrats calling for sedition were only telling troops to follow the law. The Democrats said they’d have the military’s back if they mutiny. Unfortunately, if they do mutiny, Democrats will be patting them on the back as they head to Leavenworth.

Pritzker keeps referring to the bogus 34 convictions that no one who is honest thinks are legitimate.

The convictions relate to the fraudulent trial and conviction in Manhattan district court with a far-left judge, and cooked up case.

What is wrong is bringing in millions of unvetted people, many of whom are criminals and terrorists, so authoritarian Democrats can have their one party rule.

JB Pritzker: “They were telling troops follow the law. And who’s responding negatively to that? The 34-time convicted felon in the White House. When he attacks people it’s because he knows what he’s doing is wrong.“ pic.twitter.com/sSTHWoApwQ — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 21, 2025

The Seditionist Democrats: