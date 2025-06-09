500 Marines to Be Deployed to LA

Gov. Newsom sued the President today. He wants a judge to tell the President he can’t deploy his National Guard. Every Democrat governor rejected sending the National Guard without Gov. Newsom’s permission.

Democrat lawmakers also complained and tried to blame Donald Trump for the riots.

Newsom let the rioting and attacks on ICE go on for two nights without doing anything. President Trump found that unacceptable. It put his law enforcement in danger.

Trump has responded. He’s sending 500 Marines to LA.

Approximately 500 U.S. Marines are “prepared to deploy” to Los Angeles amid rising tensions between protesters and law enforcement over President Trump’s immigration policies, according to a statement from U.S. Northern Command.

The Marines are “in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the [Defense Department’s] protection of federal property and personnel efforts,” reads the statement released Sunday.

The notice came a day after Trump announced he had authorized the deployment of approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard troops, 300 of whom were deployed Sunday at three locations in the Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount and Compton.

The Hill claims the decision is “legally murky,” but it has been done before. The action is the latest in a long history of U.S. elected officials sending troops in hopes of thwarting unrest connected to civil rights protests.

Earlier this afternoon, Trump posed the following on TruthSocial:

“If they spit, we will hit.” This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!

Trump said that federalizing the troops on Saturday was necessary to “address the lawlessness” in California. Newsom said Trump’s order was a “complete overreaction,” used to be “purposely inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

Newsom’s solution was to set up a dialogue with the criminals.

Would You Arrest Gov. Newsom?

In another interesting note, Gov. Newsom has been daring Tom Homan to arrest him. Reporters asked Trump about it. He said, “I would do it I were Tom,” Trump responded. “I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing. He’s done a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows.”

A reporter asked what he thought of the agitators.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail,” Trump said.

BREAKING: Newsom’s Failure Summons the Few and the Proud—500 Marines Hit LA Streets California’s “leaders” let riots rage so hard Trump had to tap Camp Pendleton’s finest—five-hundred Marines—to reinforce deputized National Guard troops already blocking Molotov cocktails and… pic.twitter.com/StWXbYrbqY — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 9, 2025

