Revolution! Democrats Go Full Anti-American, Call for Nationwide “Protests” Like LA

Democrats, being Democrats, are calling for nationwide protests. They are calling their armies of communist, illegal alien, Islamist, and anarchist radicals into the streets nationwide to resist ICE and the re-establishment of law and order. They are using deportations as the reason for this, their color revolution.

How are they going to twist this into something that is Trump’s fault?

This will be a new Summer of Love, and they are hoping this one will be the most devastating.

Do you see who Democrats are now? Could they be any more obvious? They are willing to destroy this country and have gone full-blown anti-American. Their stupidity is mind-blowing.

Democrats are calling for a nationwide rebellion on behalf of foreigners who have no legal right to be in this country.

Soros ally, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) demands nationwide anti-ICE protests. “We are going to rise to this moment by being out there on the streets.”

They are calling for violence. These types of protests always sink into violence. Democrats would be fine with Civil War. We mustn’t respond in kind.

Do people remember the Catholic Spring when Hillary Clinton campaign head and John Podesta discussed planting the seeds of Revolution against Bishops and their stances? The plot was exposed in emails released by Wikileaks.

“There needs to be a Catholic Spring, in which Catholics themselves demand the end of a middle ages dictatorship and the beginning of a little democracy and respect for gender equality in the Catholic church,” wrote Sandy Newman, president of progressive organization Voices for Progress, in the first of two emails in the February 2012 exchange.

The recipient of the email, John Podesta, is Catholic and a graduate of Georgetown University.

Podesta responded to the inquiry by saying, “We created Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good to organize for a moment like this. But I think it lacks the leadership to do so now. Likewise Catholics United. Like most Spring movements, I think this one will have to be bottom up.”

BREAKING: Democrats Call for Nationwide Mobilization, U.S. Marines Deployed to Los Angeles https://t.co/ReOfGOcS0M — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) June 9, 2025

DEMOCRATS CALL FOR VIOLENCE OVER ICE DEPORTATIONS! Openly inciting chaos as ICE removes CRIMINAL illegal aliens: “We’re gonna run right over them!”

“Fight like hell!”

“Are you ready to fight?” Plans for NATIONWIDE RIOTS brewing! #StopTheChaos #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/tuosNzsuiH — Jesus G. Navarro (@realjgnavarro) June 9, 2025

Democrats being democrats Calling for nationwide riots. They can’t handle not being in power. They want totalitarian control even if it means civil war. https://t.co/ximuaIHHNI pic.twitter.com/rrT4Wq2toh — #MAGA Cliff Cabbage, FJB/LGB (@clc51651) June 9, 2025

Violence ERUPTS across Los Angeles—and Democrats are pouring gasoline on the fire. Police are being told NOT to cooperate with federal authorities while left-wing politicians call for more nationwide “protests.” This isn’t grassroots activism—it’s an organized attempt to plunge… pic.twitter.com/ArLpitSWle — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 9, 2025

