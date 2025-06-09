Let’s Up That Tax on Remittances to Mexico

Last month, Republicans proposed a small 3.5% remittance tax on Mexico. It would help discourage some illegal immigration. The President of Mexico wasn’t having it.

Mexico’s President Claudia Scheinbaum Pardo expressed her displeasure over the remittances being taxed. She said they are impacting her fellow countrymen, Mexicans with dual nationality who send money home because Mexicans are supportive. She told them to write letters, and post on social media to the US senators.

She said, if necessary, they are going to mobilize because they do not want “taxes on the remittances of our fellow countrymen from the United States to Mexico that aid those in greatest need.”

They’re going to mobilize? What exactly does that mean? We have to take her seriously since she is communist.

Mexicans come to the US to work off the books so they can send money back to the US.

In a direct comment about the riots in Los Angeles, she said about the violent protests in Los Angeles against the raids to detain migrants, that the Trump administration must respect rights and not criminalize immigrants, in addition to condemning violence as a form of protest.

She does what all leftists do and equates immigration with illegal immigration, while ignoring our immigration laws. Meanwhile, Mexico has very strict immigration laws.

In recent comments, Scheinbaum said that Mexicans in the US are honest workers, and they reject acts of violence. She added that “We make a firm call to the US government to respect due process and human dignity.”

Due process?

The largest group of foreigners rioting in LA are reportedly Mexican. We can certainly say President Scheinbaum has not been helpful, and most likely is a negative influencer.

There is a good solution to this, raise those taxes on remittances. At least double them every time she comes out with another dog whistle.

