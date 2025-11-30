5,000 Afghans Flagged as National Security Concerns Since 2021

Despite claims that Afghans are thoroughly vetted, including Rahmanullah Lakanwal, over 5,000 Afghan migrants have been flagged on national security grounds since 2021. That’s according to a Department of Homeland Security data reveal.

In other words, they were admitted without vetting or concern. Let ’em all in no matter what. That’s just Afghans. They aren’t the only people who came from terrorist countries. And people who wish us ill, don’t always blow us up. Mostly, they infiltrate to take us over.

Jen Psaki assured us they were all vetted.

JEN PSAKI IN 2021: "I can absolutely ASSURE you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a THOROUGH screening and background check process."

She’s a liar who cares nothing about our well-being, and she’s rewarded with lucrative TV spots where she continues to lie to a small audience.

Altogether, the feds uncovered 6,868 people who came from Afghanistan as part of President Biden‘s Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, who have potential derogatory information. Of that number 5,005 came up with a national security concern while 956 people had public safety concerns and 876 were flagged for fraud. Great job on the vetting.

Many of the red flags were resolved, but close to 900 individuals were still flagged as national security threats.

Sen. Chuck Gassley was given the information.

“I spent years calling attention to the weak vetting standards in Operation Allies Welcome, despite considerable pushback from the Biden administration and many of my colleagues in Congress,” Sen. Grassley told The New York Post.

“Sadly, this past week’s tragedy in Washington only validates my concerns further. I appreciate the Trump administration’s efforts to respond to my oversight and restore order in the wake of the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaos that followed,” he said.

Investigators are considering whether post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could have been a factor in the shooting. I don’t care. His friends said he could not tolerate the things he did will serving in the CIA Zero Unit in Kandahar. So, he kills National Guardsmen?

They will also look into his contacts in the US and abroad. He drove from his home in Washington State to DC to kill National Guardsmen. He had time to think it over and not do it.

The Charges

As well as a first-degree murder charge, Lakanwal faces two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

“There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree,” Pirro told Fox News.

The President and FBI Director Kash Patel have described the shootings as a terrorist attack.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice will seek the death penalty for Lakanwal.

CIA Director Ratcliffe said he should never have been admitted into the US.