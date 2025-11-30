O’Reilly Addresses “Far-Left Crank,” Reuben Gallego, a “Moron”

Ruben Gallego is the foul-mouthed senator from Arizona who defended the Seditious Six by claiming all they were doing was explaining the rules soldiers must follow. He sounded like a complete fool because obviously that’s not what the Seditious Six we’re doing. They were insinuating that the soldiers were following illegal or immoral laws and that they should rebel. In fact, it was more than an insinuation, and they even said they’d have their backs if they mutinied, which is a lie.

It was nice to hear Bill O’Reilly tell the unvarnished truth in this case.

O’Reilly called Gallego a “far-left crank.”

He played part of Gallego’s imbecilic defense:

“There’s no reason why they’re going after him (his co-senator Mark Kelly). He was doing his duty and just reminding people about their rights as service members. And you know, Secretary Hegseth, all these guys, you guys, you’re not gonna be able to scare us. We have a right to defend the Constitution United States.”

O’Reilly said, “Well, you’re a moron. I’m sorry to be disrespectful, but he is. And you people in Arizona know it, and I don’t know how he got elected.

“Number one, you don’t have to use the F word that’s beneath the dignity of a senator, okay? And if you can’t articulate better than that, resign. A lot of kids that watch the news.

“Number two, defending the Constitution of the United States. How? So in what way? There’s no debate right now about an unlawful order to the military. What are you talking about? Something that might happen? You can do that all day long?. Oh, maybe, you know, come on, but that’s what you get. There’s kind of irrational garbage complemented by the F word.”