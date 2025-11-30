Antifa Is Taking Over the Streets, Persecuting the AfD

What is happening in Germany and throughout Europe and the UK is what is happening in the USA. Political persecution that isn’t hidden because Antifa has the support of the left-wing government.

The disturbing footage below has emerged allegedly showing Antifa militants targeting and physically assaulting AfD politicians in Germany.

“The attacks appear to be coordinated efforts to hunt down elected officials in public spaces,” writes Mario Nawful.

“This comes as thousands of protesters blocked roads with buses, threw rocks at police, and attempted to physically prevent the AfD’s youth wing from holding a legal founding convention in Giessen. When a party polling first nationally has its members beaten in the streets while the government labels them “extremists” and corporations blacklist anyone who speaks to them, what do you call that? It’s not democracy. It’s state-sanctioned political violence.”

SHOCKING. Footage from Germany shows antifa extremists hunting down and assaulting AfD politicians on the street. This is political terr*rism. The mainstream media won’t tell you about this pic.twitter.com/bSXL7Bfgbg — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 29, 2025

Antifa are the fascists. They call themselves anti-fascists so they can attack and silence people.

⚠️ EMERGENCY: ANTIFA CIVIL WAR‼️ Today, Antifa is tearing apart the entire city of Giessen in Germany to protest against the formation of an AfD youth group. 57,000 protesters are expected to show up under the motto “GIESSEN MUST BURN”.

Up to 6,000 police officers are being… pic.twitter.com/YlpZ17JfhC — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) November 29, 2025

LEFTIST PUNCHES JOURNALIST – ‘NAZlS OUT’‼️ Welcome to the biggest ANTIFA protest in Germany, Giessen, organized by tax-funded NGOs. An alternative media journalist gets PUNCHED. These are the government’s SOLDIERS against AfD supporters. The perpetrator is Can Mahagoni,… pic.twitter.com/00a3DUF3H1 — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) November 29, 2025

And this is unsustainable.