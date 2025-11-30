Antifa Is Taking Over the Streets, Persecuting the AfD

What is happening in Germany and throughout Europe and the UK is what is happening in the USA. Political persecution that isn’t hidden because Antifa has the support of the left-wing government.

The disturbing footage below has emerged allegedly showing Antifa militants targeting and physically assaulting AfD politicians in Germany.

“The attacks appear to be coordinated efforts to hunt down elected officials in public spaces,” writes Mario Nawful.

“This comes as thousands of protesters blocked roads with buses, threw rocks at police, and attempted to physically prevent the AfD’s youth wing from holding a legal founding convention in Giessen. When a party polling first nationally has its members beaten in the streets while the government labels them “extremists” and corporations blacklist anyone who speaks to them, what do you call that? It’s not democracy. It’s state-sanctioned political violence.”

Antifa are the fascists. They call themselves anti-fascists so they can attack and silence people.

And this is unsustainable.

