Illegal Alien Bites and Starts Eating a Toddler’s Face

An illegal alien beat a mother fishing with her child and then grabbed the child. He proceeded to eat her face. The mother didn’t know the man. It’s unclear how much damage was done to the 3-year-old, but some reports describe serious injury. Monster Atharva Vyas was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, for an unprovoked attack. Of course, everything here is alleged.

Thank a Democrat. They not only allowed the monsters in, but they also won’t let us kick them out.

Police said the child suffered bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth. A bystander intervened and restrained the monster alien.

Vyas faces multiple charges, including injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and illegal entry from a foreign nation (India).

Gabriella Perez, 27, told KSAT that she and her family were fishing at the park when the attack happened. She said Vyas was a stranger who appeared from the woods before he began punching her and grabbing her by the hair, causing her to drop her daughter.

The San Antonio Police Department’s preliminary report said Vyas pulled Perez’s hair as she walked away with the child. Perez fell to the ground and dropped her daughter, police said.

“He tried poking at (her) eyes with his thumb,” Perez said. “He hit me. He was a big man. I just remember laying there and looking for (her daughter), and I just saw him on top trying to do the thumb.”

Perez said Vyas began biting her daughter’s face. She compared the attack to a horror scene.

“I think when everyone was there, I got up and was like this is like a f—— zombie movie. Like what the heck,” Perez said.

Police said the child suffered serious bodily injury. DHS said the child suffered bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.

Vyas faces multiple charges, including injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and illegal entry from a foreign nation.

He overstayed a visa in 2023. Later, he was convicted of felonious assault. The authorities in Texas wouldn’t deport him because the crime wasn’t serious enough! Why isn’t every crime serious enough? The reason is that Democrats insist it be so.