Next Rescission Bill Might Cut DoE Funding & Operations

According to Politico, a new rescission bill might be coming and it is intended to impact the funding and operations of the Department of Education.

The Daily Signal first reported earlier Tuesday that education funding would be in the mix for the next package, though it’s not yet clear how much money the administration will ask Congress to rescind or when the request will be sent.

In a brief interview Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise also would not disclose specifics about the forthcoming package, but confirmed talks between GOP leaders and the administration on the matter are well underway.

“We haven’t made a final decision on what will be in the second rescissions package, but we’re of course talking about it,” Scalise said. “The administration is very interested in it.”

Scalise added that the Trump administration is “having talks with appropriators” and will ultimately decide when to send it over and what’s in it: “But nothing starts until they send us an actual document.”

The previous bill was only $9 billion or .001 of the budget.

The process for the last one was excruciatingly painful. There are a few Republicans who think they are Democrats.