$5B Tax Dollars to Fund a Plant Hiring 475 Illegals Out of 1200 workers

By
M Dowling
-
0
8

Joe Biden promised 8,000 good paying jobs for Americans in a Georgia Hyundai plant that Americans funded. It is the same company that was raided this week. ICE captured 475 illegal alien workers out of the 1200 currently working in the plant. The plant was built with $5 billion tax dollars.

They should be fined $5 billion to make us square.

It’s a Korean car company and most of the illegals were Korean.

This is the second time a Hyundai plant in Georgia has been raided by ICE. In February of this year a plant in Rome, Georgia was raided.

As an aside, when I say “Biden” did anything, I mean President Autopen and his handlers.

