New data from the Trump administration suggest a steady rise in immigrants self-deporting, after officials strongly encouraged those without legal status to voluntarily leave. Mass deportations haven’t begun yet, but the hope is they will when the new ICE agents are hired and detention facilities are added. At the same time, Democrat judges are adding layers of process to slow and prevent deportation.

It’s a massive job and the administration needs more time before we should let the left convince us nothing is happening.

Newsweek analyzed the numbers they had available until July

Newsweek has analyzed numbers released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which provided recent records of immigrants to depart the U.S. through July 31, 2025.

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, ICE had deported 145,419 illegal immigrants from its detention centers, peaking in June with a total of 27,970.

“One caveat on making judgements about use of this disposition is that it may or may not entirely reflect ICE policy, because [voluntary departure] is commonly offered by immigration judges too,” Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the right-leaning Center for Immigration Studies told Newsweek.

Vaughan said it was important to note that 38 percent of voluntary departure cases under Trump came from the border, compared to 20 percent under Biden.

“I’d say that total removals are not much higher than they were last year—which could mean that there is a hard capacity limit on total removals,” David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, told Newsweek.

“Nonetheless, that the number of removals of recent border crossers have fallen because fewer people are entering, while the number of removals of people here for more than six months has increased threefold.”

The plan

The challenge for ICE now, coming up on nine months into Trump’s second term, is to dramatically increase its enforcement numbers, from arrests through to deportations, as the president and his top advisor, Stephen Miller, are said to be demanding.

Under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the agency has seen its budget supercharged, but more officers and expanded detention space will both take time to get online.

People aren’t talking about the warning systems that ICE is near. We even have at least one app to warn illegal aliens ICE is in the area.

Also, most of these aliens are in sanctuary cities and Trump plans to send teams to sanctuary cities.

Most aliens leaving did so voluntarily, allegedly over a million.

February: ICE is releasing illegal aliens because they don’t have space.

The problem isn’t just that the numbers are low and likely won’t even reach 1 million by the time Trump leaves office… The main problem is that these are just arrest numbers and they are having trouble actually deporting these people. In fact, ICE is now releasing people… https://t.co/b6s23Ub1m8 pic.twitter.com/E9LsC1PKBa — Vincent James (@davincentjames) February 6, 2025

April: Radical Judges slowing the process.

VP JD Vance: “I think there’s actually a deeper issue going on, which is that you see some radical judges at the district court level who are trying to layer so much “process” on top of the immigration system that it makes it impossible to function. We have over 20 million… pic.twitter.com/guSrszwfSN — America (@america) April 24, 2025

May: The President is stripping amnesty from groups of people on Temporary Protection.

STEPHEN MILLER ON THE SUPREME COURT RULING IN FAVOR OF PRESIDENT TRUMP STRIPPING LEGAL STATUS OF THE 500,000 CRIMINAL ALIENS BIDEN FLEW INTO THE COUNTRY. .@StephenM

KABOOM.

“They’ve Been Here For 24 Months. They Were Flown Into Our Country Illegally. The Good News Is The… pic.twitter.com/fNMCHPsbbT — Eagle Wings (@CRRJA5) May 31, 2025

June: 2 million illegals already have deportation orders.

Border Czar Homan: There are currently TWO million illegals in the US who’ve been ordered deported or have been convicted of a crime. That’s a lot of Democrat voters who will soon be leaving this country. See why the Democrat Party is panicking?pic.twitter.com/FGnHmUYQ8e — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2025

July: Reasons the arrests and deportations aren’t higher.

Andrew Arthur with the Center for Immigration Studies debunked a whole swath of narratives with hard facts during his opening statement in the Senate. A few key points: – Arrest Numbers: The second Trump administration has arrested approximately 300,000 aliens in the interior,… pic.twitter.com/FYMjpgaTAa — Media Lies (@MediasLies) July 22, 2025

August: DHS reports 350,000 illegals have been deported.

BREAKING: 350,000 illegals have now been DEPORTED since President Trump took office, per DHS That’s a good start, but we need MORE! It’s time for the MILITARY to get involved in mass deportations! pic.twitter.com/T1ZVFjZmg9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 28, 2025

Self-Deportations:

Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, @MarkSKrikorian, on the increase in self deportations since the start of President Trump’s second term pic.twitter.com/vsR9kwlQZO — The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) August 22, 2025

Maybe Amazon Prime could do it faster. We could give the aliens a lesson in sky diving and air drop them into their home countries.

Earlier this year, major companies operating deportation flights began asking that their tail numbers be removed from public flight-tracking websites. Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, joined NTD to discuss the implications. pic.twitter.com/Ber0AWGnzr — NTD (@NTD_Live) August 15, 2025

September: There are no mass deportations. The illegal aliens will drain our wealth and benefits?

There are no mass deportations. What happens when there is not enough money to pay migrant costs? As of August, 2025, only 180,000 to 200,000 migrants have been deported according to Grok3 (Elon Musk’s AI search engine), the AI search numbers are included below. Over 18 million… pic.twitter.com/LEEiBfsg2p — Roman Gil (@RomanGil1) September 1, 2025

STEPHEN MILLER: “California’s entire base of national political power is an illegally imported foreign electorate, a forced and criminal dispossession of the American People and their children.” He’s right. Deporting illegals and removing them from the census is existential pic.twitter.com/LV6zNDUTdQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 9, 2025

Today: We are going to war with illegal alien cartels. The new DHS agents aren’t hired yet and the deportations facilities still have to be built.

NEW: Tom Homan SILENCES CNN’s Jake Tapper over illegal immigration. “We’re going to war with criminal illegal alien cartels. We’re going to war with illegal alien public safety threats, who r*pe children.” BOOM! pic.twitter.com/ZPXvPdR86o — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 7, 2025

All we have is President Trump, no one else. We mustn’t let the left divide us. All of a sudden, they want to criticize the administration for not deporting enough people and not putting out enough reports.

They Are Voting?

Are Illegal aliens voting in Chicago? This is an existential threat to the Republic and it is possibly happening in other blue states, especially California where voter ID is banned.

If they are voting, they will soon tell us what to do.