Mass Deportations Have Not Begun – Yet

By
M Dowling
-
0
19
Anti-Trump protestors march in Washington, DC, on April 19, 2025, against the US President’s policies and executive actions. The pre-printed signs come from RefuseFascism which originated with communist and facsist groups including the Revolutionary Communist Party. These groups trying to overturn our government operate freely without any resistance. We need Joe McCarthy to come back.

New data from the Trump administration suggest a steady rise in immigrants self-deporting, after officials strongly encouraged those without legal status to voluntarily leave. Mass deportations haven’t begun yet, but the hope is they will when the new ICE agents are hired and detention facilities are added. At the same time, Democrat judges are adding layers of process to slow and prevent deportation.

It’s a massive job and the administration needs more time before we should let the left convince us nothing is happening.

Newsweek analyzed the numbers they had available until July

Newsweek has analyzed numbers released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which provided recent records of immigrants to depart the U.S. through July 31, 2025.

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, ICE had deported 145,419 illegal immigrants from its detention centers, peaking in June with a total of 27,970.

New data from the Trump administration suggests a steady rise in immigrants self-deporting, after officials strongly encouraged those without legal status to voluntarily leave.
Newsweek has analyzed numbers released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which provided recent records of immigrants to depart the U.S. through July 31, 2025.

“One caveat on making judgements about use of this disposition is that it may or may not entirely reflect ICE policy, because [voluntary departure] is commonly offered by immigration judges too,” Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the right-leaning Center for Immigration Studies told Newsweek.

Vaughan said it was important to note that 38 percent of voluntary departure cases under Trump came from the border, compared to 20 percent under Biden.

“I’d say that total removals are not much higher than they were last year—which could mean that there is a hard capacity limit on total removals,” David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, told Newsweek.

“Nonetheless, that the number of removals of recent border crossers have fallen because fewer people are entering, while the number of removals of people here for more than six months has increased threefold.”

The plan

The challenge for ICE now, coming up on nine months into Trump’s second term, is to dramatically increase its enforcement numbers, from arrests through to deportations, as the president and his top advisor, Stephen Miller, are said to be demanding.

Under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the agency has seen its budget supercharged, but more officers and expanded detention space will both take time to get online.

People aren’t talking about the warning systems that ICE is near. We even have at least one app to warn illegal aliens ICE is in the area.

Also, most of these aliens are in sanctuary cities and Trump plans to send teams to sanctuary cities.

Most aliens leaving did so voluntarily, allegedly over a million.

February: ICE is releasing illegal aliens because they don’t have space.

April: Radical Judges slowing the process.

May: The President is stripping amnesty from groups of people on Temporary Protection.

June: 2 million illegals already have deportation orders.

July: Reasons the arrests and deportations aren’t higher.

August: DHS reports 350,000 illegals have been deported.

Self-Deportations:

Maybe Amazon Prime could do it faster. We could give the aliens a lesson in sky diving and air drop them into their home countries.

September: There are no mass deportations. The illegal aliens will drain our wealth and benefits?

Today: We are going to war with illegal alien cartels. The new DHS agents aren’t hired yet and the deportations facilities still have to be built.

All we have is President Trump, no one else. We mustn’t let the left divide us. All of a sudden, they want to criticize the administration for not deporting enough people and not putting out enough reports.

They Are Voting?
Are Illegal aliens voting in Chicago? This is an existential threat to the Republic and it is possibly happening in other blue states, especially California where voter ID is banned.

If they are voting, they will soon tell us what to do.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments