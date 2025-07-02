FBI Meddled in Chinese Election Interference Probe to Protect Wray

FBI Director Kash Patel forwarded heavily redacted emails to Sen. Grassley that show the FBI headquarters interfered with an Albany NY investigation into alleged Chinese 2020 election interference. They did it to shield then-FBI Director Christopher Wray from political backlash over his Congressional testimony, in which he lied.

FBI counterintelligence agent Nikki Floris, pulled back intel on China election interference, and then gave a fake briefing to Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson to obfuscate their investigation into Biden family corruption.

The FBI wasn’t interested in finding out the truth, just how it looked.

They no longer cared about doing the job, just protecting it.

NEW: Heavily redacted @FBI emails released via @ChuckGrassley @FBIDirectorKash •FBI HQ interfered with Albany NY investigation into alleged Chinese 2020 Election Interference

•Designed to shield then FBI Director Wray from political blowback over his Congressional testimony… pic.twitter.com/UbwITQCdK7 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 1, 2025