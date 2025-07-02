FBI Meddled in Chinese Election Interference Probe to Protect Wray

By
M Dowling
-
3
35

FBI Director Kash Patel forwarded heavily redacted emails to Sen. Grassley that show the FBI headquarters interfered with an Albany NY investigation into alleged Chinese 2020 election interference. They did it to shield then-FBI Director Christopher Wray from political backlash over his Congressional testimony, in which he lied.

FBI counterintelligence agent Nikki Floris, pulled back intel on China election interference, and then gave a fake briefing to Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson to obfuscate their investigation into Biden family corruption.

The FBI wasn’t interested in finding out the truth, just how it looked.

They no longer cared about doing the job, just protecting it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nathalie M. Smith
Nathalie M. Smith
2 hours ago

Everybody can earn 220$/h + daily 1K… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a part time Work…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good earning opportunity. Go to this site home tab for more detail thank you……. ᴛʜɪs… Read more »

0
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
4 hours ago

The 4 years when Biden was President were probably the most corrupt years in the history of the USA.

1
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
4 hours ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Unfortunately, no one will get more than a slap on the wrist

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz