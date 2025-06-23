60 “Critically Missing” Children in the Hands of Traffickers Are Rescued

A massive effort by 20 agencies and 100 people involved saved 60 children who were exploited by the scum of the earth traffickers. This is great news, but it took 20 agencies and 100 people to capture eight scumbags. At that rate, we’re only touching the surface. With open borders, I can only imagine how many trafficker predators and exploited children are in this country. Thank the open borders.

How many illegals were involved? We don’t know.

The rescued children were nine years through seventeen years.

The Abuse They Suffered Is Horrific

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass spoke about the trauma the investigators, prosecutors and human rights advocates faced, along with the victims.

“The things that they have to see: they have to see the whole case,” Glass said. “They have to see everything that happens to these children, and we need to pray for them because they had to take that burden home.”

Glass also said that while Operation Dragon Eye made great strides against human trafficking, the fight is far from over. “Horrible. Horrible, horrible, horrible,” Glass said. “And we should purge those from our society, put them in jail where they belong.” “If the offenders are not apprehended, they will reconnect with these children,” Bill Berger, the U.S. Marshal of the Middle District of Florida, said. “They are, in my opinion, leeches.” Leeches is too complimentary.

