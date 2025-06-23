The Fête de la Musique is an annual celebration of music that takes place on June 21, coinciding with the summer solstice. This event, also known as World Music Day, is marked by free concerts and performances in the streets, parks, and other public places around the world.

Since they decided to bring in people from impoverished, undeveloped Islamic nations. the Music Feast is more like Music Hell.

In 2025, the celebration extended over a week, from June 16 to 21, featuring a multitude of events in Paris, including a major concert at the Louvre.

The Ministry of Culture is also organizing various initiatives to promote music and cultural inclusion during this time.

Isn’t inclusion grand? Do these people all look like Frenchmen to you or primitive foreigners?

At France’s Fête de la Musique, hundreds were injured, including 145 teenage girls stabbed with syringes. Fourteen suffered serious injuries, 371 were arrested, and 51 vehicles were set on fire. pic.twitter.com/9gkN3fq62G — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2025

Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1994 vs. 2025. France is no longer France. pic.twitter.com/6a70UaBxXS — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) June 23, 2025

Un homme filmé en train de PIQUER une femme en pleine Fête de la Musique 2025 !

La vidéo jointe montre l’un des agresseurs en flagrant délit.

Ils agissent en douce, dans la foule… puis disparaissent. Plus de 145 femmes ciblées, 12 suspects arrêtés… et pourtant, aucun… pic.twitter.com/xNPBJCiRs7 — mindedman ✝️Amo Franciam #MEGA (@mindedman1985) June 23, 2025

Music festival hell! This weekend at the France festival (Fête de la Musique) they turned it into pure terror by stabbing people and burning cars where many were injured. We can no longer just enjoy as we used to. How is multiculturism working out? pic.twitter.com/Vdt9jwguHz — Islam Invasion (@IslamInvasion) June 23, 2025

