Iran Launches Missiles at US Bases in Qatar

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

The largest US air base in the Middle East in Qatar appears to have been largely evacuated. Jets were flown out in advance. Qatar authorities earlier warned of an imminent threat from Iran, and Americans were told to shelter in place.

Qatar closed off the airspace. Currently, explosions are reported over Doha, Qatar, amid reports of six Iranian missiles launched at al-Udeid AFB.

U.S. interceptor missiles currently are taking them out. Sirens are going off in Bahrain. Another explosion was heard in Iraq.

Iranian ships have blocked the entrance, but United States submarines submerged.

Earlier Today


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments