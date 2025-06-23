Iran Launches Missiles at US Bases in Qatar

The largest US air base in the Middle East in Qatar appears to have been largely evacuated. Jets were flown out in advance. Qatar authorities earlier warned of an imminent threat from Iran, and Americans were told to shelter in place.

Qatar closed off the airspace. Currently, explosions are reported over Doha, Qatar, amid reports of six Iranian missiles launched at al-Udeid AFB.

U.S. interceptor missiles currently are taking them out. Sirens are going off in Bahrain. Another explosion was heard in Iraq.

Iranian ships have blocked the entrance, but United States submarines submerged.

BREAKING: Explosions have been heard over Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to Reuters. More on this breaking story: https://t.co/GU7DE9RFCn Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/WKTxtK08Sv — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2025

#BREAKING Explosions heard over Doha, Qatar – eyewitnesses. pic.twitter.com/43RCxHoDup — Mohamad Chreyteh | محمد شريتح (@mchreyteh) June 23, 2025

Earlier Today

HOLY SH*T – THE U.S. JUST VANISHED FROM QATAR Al Udeid Air Base, one of America’s biggest military strongholds – is COMPLETELY EMPTY. New satellite images show it:

No bombers. No tankers. No intel aircraft. NOTHING.

This isn’t a drill.

You don’t evacuate a strategic hub like… pic.twitter.com/iu4Ha6sVMa — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 18, 2025

As of June 17, all U.S planes have been evacuated from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The “powerful” IRGC might respond to the destruction of their decades-old nuclear program by striking an empty base. pic.twitter.com/UzL1CKWh1V — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2025

