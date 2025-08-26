Incoming: 600,000 Chinese Communist Students

President Donald Trump will admit up to 600,000 Chinese students into U.S. universities, more than double the current 270,000. He made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday. He could always change his mind, but he seems set on this.

He called it a “strategic move” to strengthen trade with China and help financially strapped US universities.

“We’re going to allow their students to come in. It’s very important, 600,000 students. It’s very important. But we’re going to get along with China,” he added.

“But it’s a different relationship that we have now with China. It’s a much different relationship economically than it was before with Biden.”

Many people are not buying it, and see the students as potential Chinese Communist spies, not really students.

The CCP has a policy of requiring Chinese nationals to spy when called upon to do so.

NOW – Trump says he’ll allow 600,000 Chinese students into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/8h0S9O1Ib6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 25, 2025

Laura Ingraham asked Howard Lutnick how accepting 600,000 Chinese students is America First. Lutnick said it would help the top universities. Ingraham noted that those are the ones he is suing for anti-Americanism and antisemitism.

Is Mr. Lutnick suggesting that Americans will go to the poorer schools to keep them afloat?

Did Lutnick really just argue that Trump is letting 600,000 Chinese students into America so Americans will go to worse schools and keep them from closing? pic.twitter.com/kjmtb1B0gf — CHASE GEISER (@realchasegeiser) August 26, 2025

One commenter wrote that it was a “total betrayal of America First.”

He added, “We have 55 million visa holders, over 20 million illegal immigrants and now Trump wants to open our colleges to 600,000 Chinese students. He also campaigned on “stapling green cards to diplomas” [including 2-year associates degrees].”

We don’t have to agree with everything President Trump does, but this is a big mistake if he goes through with it. I like Chinese people very much, but how are we going to vet and monitor these students, and why let them take Americans’ spots in the best schools?

These students coming over have been immersed Maoist ideology. Won’t they proselytize and promote it in the schools they attend?