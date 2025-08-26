Trump Won’t Tolerate Discrimination Against US Tech Firms

President Trump called out countries around the world who attack and discriminate against American tech companies while giving Chinese tech companies a pass. He wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that if it continues, he will slap back with “substantial additional Tariffs” and more.

Trump says he will not tolerate it:

As the President of the United States, I will stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies. Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology. They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China’s largest Tech Companies. This must end, and end NOW!

With this TRUTH, I put all Countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country’s Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips. America, and American Technology Companies, are neither the “piggy bank” nor the “doormat” of the World any longer. Show respect to America and our amazing Tech Companies or, consider the consequences! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The EU and the UK are out of control, and they are targets. He is standing up for Elon Musk and others who face profit-killing fines over posts on their platforms, and not obeying their oppressive orders.