Abrego Gets Another Hearing with a Far-Left Judge

If you notice, two signs above laud their group, the Internationalist Group. According to their website, the Internationalist Group, a section of the League for the Fourth International, fights for international socialist revolution, the conquest of power by the working class, led by its Leninist party, championing the cause of all the oppressed. This is who the Democrat Party fights with for the likes of Kilmar, Mahmoud, and other anti-American players here in the USA.

The Story

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is the Democrat Party poster child. If you read the legacy news version, illegal alien Abrego is a pillar of the community, a loving husband and father, a victim of numerous eye witnesses spreading lies about him. He was only smuggling, not trafficking, says Politifact. The witness who said he solicited child pornography was unreliable. According to the media, singing in unison, witnesses who said he was MS-13 were unreliable, even though two judges said Abrego was credibly MS-13.

The wife beatings were nothing much, suggests the media, a few slaps and punches and she withdrew the claim. He has since followed the court order.

I love how his wife spoke up for him at a communist May Day rally.

The ex-husband Edwin Ramos wanted custody of his children because she was with an MS-13 gang member but Mr. Ramos has somehow disappeared from the picture.

Abrego escaped one deportation by saying he feared the 18th Street gang. Why? He was accused of killing the leader’s mother. That’s why.

He was picked up with MS-13 gangsters originally, in 2019. Two courts said he was MS-13. He admitted working as a driver for a notorious MS-13 gangster. Abrego was caught smuggling tough-looking Hispanic men who said they were on vacation but didn’t have any luggage. Soros-funded Politifact left that last fact out.

The far-left judges like Xinis didn’t find any of this to be evidence. She will hold a hearing and undoubtedly determine he gets to stay. Xinis is the judge who okayed Abrego suing taxpayers for millions of dollars.

The Left has to prove he is an innocent because he is the Democrat Party poster child.

Sec. Kristi Noem:

President Trump is not going to allow Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens. Today, @ICEgov arrested this Salvadoran man and are processing him for… pic.twitter.com/Q8DwC5A0Gu — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 26, 2025

Watch: