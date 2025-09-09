617 Sinaloa Terrorists Captured But The Cartel Is Woven Into Our Communities

“The Sinaloa Cartel’s reach is vast and unremitting,” a DEA officials said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said that it arrested 617 people during a weeklong operation targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel. It was a 23-state sweep.

The arrests were “aimed at dismantling the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s most violent and powerful drug cartels, responsible for flooding the United States with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin,” according to the DEA.

Sinaloa cartel is a foreign terrorist organization.

From Aug. 25 through Aug. 29, DEA agents across 23 domestic field divisions and seven foreign regions carried out coordinated enforcement actions that resulted in the arrests of 617 people, along with the seizure of 480 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 714,707 counterfeit pills, 2,209 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7,469 kilograms of cocaine, 420 firearms and currency and assets worth close to $13 million, the DEA said.

Hezbollah and Tren de Aragua

Tren de Aragua had no footprint in the US before Joe Biden and the Democrats took over and opened the border. They work with Hezbollah, the Islamist terrorist group that has a footprint. If you will remember, Barack Obama shut down one major investigation of Hezbollah.

Brian Townsend, exagente especial de la DEA: “Hezbolá se ha convertido en una de las principales fuentes de financiación y lavado de dinero para grupos narcoterroristas como el Tren de Aragua”. Danny Citrinowicz, investigador principal del Instituto de Estudios de Seguridad… pic.twitter.com/7zIYwBC7Cf — Iván Simonovis (@Simonovis) September 8, 2025

They Are in Deeply Entrenched in American Communities; Woven Into Our Communities

A retired Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) supervisory special agent says Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa drug cartel is deeply entrenched in major US cities and in smaller communities, describing its influence as so pervasive, it’s “woven into our communities.”

The cartel’s reach, Brian Townsend said, is more expansive and destructive than many realize with its grip on both urban and rural areas across the US.

“We have some larger locations that are well known for Sinaloa control, like Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York City,” he told Fox News Digital. “But they have distribution points throughout the United States, and from there, they use those hubs, and then [the distribution] spoke out from there into our communities.”

The head of the DEA said last year that the US is facing the “most dangerous and deadly drug crisis” in its history with fentanyl and methamphetamine flowing across the border — and that the “Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels are at the heart of this crisis.”

About the Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel, considered the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere, is a network of some of Mexico’s most important drug lords. Its many factions forged connections at the highest levels of Mexico’s federal police and military, and has bribed members of both institutions to maintain an advantage over rival organizations.

The group is primarily involved in the international trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin, mostly to the United States. Some factions are also involved in small-scale drug dealing and taxing other criminal networks, including human smugglers.

Due to their active involvement in fentanyl trafficking to the United States – which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives – its leaders have become priority targets for the US government. This has resulted in increased captures and the dismantling of financial networks, which could force the group to restructure. They have done it before successfully.

So, don’t tell me how we have to give due process to these lunatics!

They are deliberately killing our people, especially our youth.

BREAKING: President Trump just released the video of the U.S. military STRIKING a drug boat from Venezuela heading to America carrying ELEVEN Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists, who were kiIIed in the strike TRUMP: “Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces… pic.twitter.com/axQAWxjJhm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2025

