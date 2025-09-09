About 1/3rd of Crime Data Never Gets Reported to the FBI

The method for reporting crime data changed in 2021 when the FBI modernized and thousands of local agencies didn’t. Last year, the FBI said they would take data from the old system as well, but it doesn’t seem to have worked well yet though more are reporting.

The LAPD and NYPD did not report, Chicago PD reported seven months worth. Less than 10% of agencies in Florida and Pennsylvania are available in the national crime data, but many states have near-perfect submission rates.

The Marshall Project reported that 31 percent of the 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. failed to report crime data to the FBI’s national database after transitioning to a new data collection system, according to the latest statistics from the FBI.

According to a report by The Marshall Project, more than 6,000 law enforcement agencies were missing from the FBI’s national crime data last year, representing nearly one-third of the nation’s 18,000 police agencies.

This means a quarter of the U.S. population wasn’t represented in the federal crime data last year.

An article from Axios states that nearly 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the New York City Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department, failed to report their 2021 crime data to the FBI.

The gap in data includes the nation’s two largest cities by population, New York City and Los Angeles, as well as most agencies in five of the six most populous states: California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

This is a problem for policymakers looking for data to address the cities most in need of assistance. The repercussions are worse than just that. It means policymakers demand bad policy because they can claim crime is down. They can say not prosecuting criminals, and not insisting on bail, works. Some politicians run on drastically cutting crime and they didn’t. An example is Wichita’s Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

People use the crime data to say whatever they want, but it’s inaccurate and will be for years.

Talking of Bad Policies Based on Data

New York City Police Commissioner Tisch:

“The pandemic was tied with drastic changes in our criminal justice laws that happened to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, during the pandemic.

“In my opinion, crime went up as a result of the drastic changes we see in our criminal justice laws in New York City,” she said.

Under Cuomo in 2019 — as creating a “consequence-free environment” for youth.

“It is maddening, and the results of it are even more maddening,” she said. “The number of kids that are victims of shootings are up 83% since those laws changed. The number of kids that are shooters is up almost 100% in that time.”

She noted that no-bail laws have drastically changed the attitude of criminals for the worse.