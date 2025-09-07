Houston, We Have A Problem, Sharia Muslims on Patrol

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

In Houston, Texas, imam F. Qasim ibn Ali Khan demands that a grocery store stop selling ‘haram’ products: “You have 30 days to stop selling alcohol, pork, and gambling because it’s against Islam.” Who gave him that power?

He is threatening this store clerk with radical demonstrations. He is demanding Sharia.

Amy Mek of RAIR, writes on X:

In a video, Khan warns store managers that if they sell pork, alcohol, or lottery tickets, they will face boycotts and public demonstrations. “Toward the end of this month, we’re kicking off a national protest… against all Muslim businesses that have haram in their stores,” he declares.

This is the classic playbook of Sharia “patrols”: first bringing Muslims into line, then extending pressure to the wider community. Khan states plainly: “We should love what Allah loves, and hate what Allah hates.”

In Islamic texts, that goes beyond products – it targets people. Europe has already lived through this. Shops were threatened, women harassed, and neighborhoods turned into Sharia-enforced zones. Now, the same tactics are emerging in Houston – openly, on camera, and under the protection of tax-exempt status.

Learn from Sweden. This clip is from 2023. It begins with Sharia patrols.

