7 Social Media Posts You Might Not Want to Miss

Seven must-see social media posts this week in case you missed them.

1. This Democrat wants to slit the throats of Trump supporters. Just another hate-filled, violent Democrat. She’s blaming it on the hood, but plenty of nice people live in the hood. It’s not the hood, it’s her.

2. I know how likable and bright Candace Owens is and MAGAs are generally very loyal. However, you need to hear this. She is obsessed with the idea that Israel killed Charlie and now she suspects Trump as well.

3. Geraldo never asked for Antifa to unmask, but he insists ICE unmask, ignoring the 1000% attacks on ICE.

4. I’m Meme writes:

California Department of Transportation officer openly admitted that they don’t require truck drivers to be proficient in English. Even more concerning, if a driver doesn’t understand the language, they skip Level 1 inspections — the most thorough kind, where inspectors go under the vehicle to check for mechanical issues — because it’s considered unsafe for the officers when the driver can’t follow basic directions.

So it’s unsafe for the inspectors, yet somehow it’s considered safe to let a driver who can’t even read road signs operate a massive truck on public roads.

5. This could make you cry:

6. Hopefully, a Revolution for truth and justice!

7. Canada Lied

I heard this on Newsmax and knew it wasn’t true.

Canada clipped the ad to only reveal some of what Reagan said. Fake Reagan ad:

Reagan loved free trade but when he was met with unfair trade, he responded with tariffs.

