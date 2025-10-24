The Oysterman with the Nazi Tattoo Leads by 34 Points

The Democrat Oysterman with the Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, Graham Platner, is in the lead in the primary race against Janet Mills. The winner will run against Sen. Susan Collins. He makes Sen. Collins look great.

The primary is June, 2026.

Platner has a history of tweeting that white people and rural people are “racist” and “stupid.” Platner is also a member of a radical communist group.

He says he has covered up his Totenkopf with a Celtic Tattoo. Platner claims he didn’t know what the Totenkopf meant yet he is a known history buff.

Platner is very unappealing and should stick to oyster farming.

Senate candidate Graham Platner from Maine shows off his real N*zi tattoo of the SS Totenkopf. Remember this next time Democrats falsely accuse Republicans of being N*zis. Every accusation by Democrats is an admission of guilt. pic.twitter.com/DVlYmI124V — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

Remember when the left went nuts and called Elon Musk a Nazi because he cheered the crowd with his arm up in the air? Or when Pete Hegseth was reviled for his Christian tattoo? They said Hegseth was a Crusader or something.

The Maine Democrats love him. Bernie Sanders loves him too.

Despite his recent controversy, a rare poll of the Maine race shows Platner trouncing Mills by 34 points. The survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire found Platner leading Mills 58% to 24% among likely primary voters, with 14% undecided. It was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, amid revelations of inflammatory online posts by Platner, but before he said he covered up a tattoo after his campaign was informed it resembled a Nazi symbol.

It doesn’t resemble a Nazi symbol. It is a Nazi symbol.

Not one senator said Platner’s tattoo or other controversies were disqualifying, and several acknowledged he’s bringing excitement to a party that has been struggling in the political wilderness since President Donald Trump took back power in January.

Platner is “exciting,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., as he waved away questions about his recent controversies. “Mainers will figure it out.”

He’s “exciting?”

Bernie Sanders stands by the Oysterman Nazi.

“This is a guy who served four terms in combat. He was a Marine, four tours of duty,” Sanders said, “he saw friends die; he came out of that war, as he has acknowledged, with PTSD, got good treatment at the VA, got his life together.”

Platner’s positive polling, plus the huge crowds he’s attracting on the campaign trail, may be why rank-and-file Democrats have been loath to criticize him despite a series of negative headlines. In addition to the tattoo, Platner has apologized for posts on social media, including calling all police “bastards” in 2021; writing in 2020 that rural, white Americans were stupid and racist; and using homophobic language.

He’s quite a dream candidate – for Sen. Collins.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., who previously led the House Democrats’ campaign operation for back-to-back cycles, said voters are “inspired” by Platner but urged him to come clean with anything else in his past.

He’s “inspiring?”