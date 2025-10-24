JB Pritzker Is Tracking ICE Agents, Threatening Prosecution

JB Pritzker signed an executive order creating a special commission to track ICE agents. Democrats are creating policies to protect criminal illegals that have invaded their cities and put agents in harm’s way.

Interfering with immigration operations is a crime. Pritzker is doing something similar to what Letitia James is doing in New York. He’s going to get law enforcement killed to protect criminals.

Rep. Dan Goldman just threatened ICE with prosecutions, even after Republicans leave office. Why is he going to prosecute them? For doing their jobs! This commission is another intimidation tactic in the same vein.

Pritzker is Protecting These People

This is what Pritzker is protecting. Four lives are seriously harmed or destroyed by this one man, and this is what he was caught for doing. We all know criminals aren’t caught every time they commit a crime.

CHILLING: An Illegal Alien from Venezuela who was being protected by sanctuary-state Illinois was just arrested for committing 4 home invasion r*pes. But that’s not all. He’s reportedly been arrested 5 times since June while on pretrial release under JB Pritzker’s cashless… pic.twitter.com/VJmBT2GaDm — Mike Netter (@nettermike) October 23, 2025

JB Pritzker out-and-out lies, unabashedly so. He has no semblance of a conscience.

JB Pritzker just flat out lied about an obvious fact https://t.co/GpqAulmQxu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2025

Pritzker knows he will get someone killed, and doesn’t care.

Failed governor JB Pritzker is once again calling Trump, the GOP, and federal agents Nazis. The democrats love dangerous rhetoric almost as much as they love political violence. FJBP and the democrats.

pic.twitter.com/SasIYORFi0 — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) October 22, 2025

Here is another of Pritzker turning justice upside down. His rhetoric is insane since he is the criminal violating the law.

Pritzker and others are under investigation:

BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi announces INVESTIGATIONS into Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Lori Lightfoot and others for targeting ICE agents. Lightfoot is being IMMEDIATELY instructed to preserve all documents related to her actions. “It appears she is [violating the law!] You CANNOT… pic.twitter.com/HMNsU3ADyU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

Todd Blanche is acting in California, we hope.

California politicians want to arrest federal agents for enforcing federal law.

We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution.

No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/xe0EK8QssO — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) October 23, 2025

Meta/Facebook still allows people to have ICE Tracking pages, even though they said they would take them down.