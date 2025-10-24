JB Pritzker Is Tracking ICE Agents, Threatening Prosecution

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

JB Pritzker signed an executive order creating a special commission to track ICE agents. Democrats are creating policies to protect criminal illegals that have invaded their cities and put agents in harm’s way.

Interfering with immigration operations is a crime. Pritzker is doing something similar to what Letitia James is doing in New York. He’s going to get law enforcement killed to protect criminals.

Rep. Dan Goldman just threatened ICE with prosecutions, even after Republicans leave office. Why is he going to prosecute them? For doing their jobs! This commission is another intimidation tactic in the same vein.

Pritzker is Protecting These People

This is what Pritzker is protecting. Four lives are seriously harmed or destroyed by this one man, and this is what he was caught for doing. We all know criminals aren’t caught every time they commit a crime.

JB Pritzker out-and-out lies, unabashedly so. He has no semblance of a conscience.

Pritzker knows he will get someone killed, and doesn’t care.

Here is another of Pritzker turning justice upside down. His rhetoric is insane since he is the criminal violating the law.
Pritzker and others are under investigation:

Todd Blanche is acting in California, we hope.

Meta/Facebook still allows people to have ICE Tracking pages, even though they said they would take them down.

