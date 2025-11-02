7 X Posts & Memes Worth A Mention, Direct from Clown WorldUSA

Xeet and Meme Sunday

The Xeets that don’t merit an article, but are worth a mention.

Fake Mamdani

When he’s around Ugandans or pro-Ugandans, he sounds Ugandan. He came to New York when he was 7.

What’s with all the accents from AOC, Hillary, Crockett and Mamdani? It’s almost as if they’re pandering or something. https://t.co/0hzley7FQD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2025

2. Obamacare is a complete failure as it was meant to be. It was only supposed to be a step before Stalincare.

From $187 a month to $1,345 a month for the EXACT same health insurance plan. That’s a typical premium increase that a middle-class couple in Seattle will face because Republicans have refused to work with Democrats to extend the ACA tax credits. pic.twitter.com/QDq9tbS2BB — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 31, 2025

3. AOC, Blah, Blah, Blah

These Democrats should be grateful they have Trump to whine about. If they had to stand on their crooked party’s failed policies of open borders, crime, and never-ending taxes, they would be out panhandling with the millions of drug addicts they have unleashed on our cities. https://t.co/6210wCANJM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 2, 2025

4. Blonde witch who waxes ineloquently with her potty mouth.

Of course @TVietor08 laughs along with the maniac Jennifer Welch who said Democrats need to embrace and cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk *and* continue such violence as a means to a political end. @JDVance served in the Marines as a teenager, Tommy. How about you? https://t.co/PWIFJb96RZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 31, 2025

Potty mouth said none of this about senile Joe. Here she is claiming Trump tried to overthrow the government, kill his VP, and he’s senile.

She also claims Trump doesn’t understand foreign power. Meanwhile, her background is interior decorating and a bad Reality TV show.

She falsely claims Trump got lost in Japan and couldn’t follow instructions. That was true of Joe. He got lost all over the world.

The blond witch with the scary face hates Maga men whoever they are.

She compared Trump to Hannibal Lector while she looks like a female Lurch. She is so full of hate, it’s easy to not take her seriously.

Jennifer Welch: “We have an incompetent, dementia-ridden a**hole running the United States of America right now.”pic.twitter.com/N0e9gZxAqT — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 2, 2025

5. The media doesn’t want us to fixate on Zohran the Ugandan Bolshie.

He’s a mainstream Democrat as a commie. He calls himself a democrat socialist while calling for the seizure of the means of production.

The media wants Republicans to ignore Mamdani. We CANNOT and we WILL NOT. This socialist uprising in the Democrat Party is DANGEROUS — and we have a responsibility to the American people to call it out. Democrats have made Mamdani one of their OWN. By endorsing him, Democrats… pic.twitter.com/1rkqx2GwMX — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 30, 2025

6. Democrats don’t want voter ID. There is only one good reason why.

This is Treason… Bill Clinton Appointed Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly BLOCKED efforts to require Proof of Citizenship on Voter Registration Forms to prevent illegal aliens from Voting Likely to be appealed next, then to SCOTUS if necessary.https://t.co/6ifF0jHfQY pic.twitter.com/qwoCtJ1rzg — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 31, 2025

7. Alert! Alert! Be on the lookout for this boastful cheat Tuesday. It’s so helpful when criminals tell you the crime they are going to commit before they do it.

Man says he’s gonna illegally vote for Mamdani multiple times .@TheJusticeDept please look into this pic.twitter.com/OoSrWRUhW2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 2, 2025

Here’s a bonus from the biggest clown of all.